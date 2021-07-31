Entertainment
Cythnia Erivo’s Hollywood Bowl debut: four concert highlights
It was a moment after the intermission at Cynthia Erivo’s Hollywood Bowl show when she returned to the stage with no shoes on. She wanted her feet to touch the ground. She was taking it all, and that required her heels to come off. Until last week, Erivo had never even set foot in the iconic Los Angeles venue, let alone performed there.
It was a game-changer on Friday night, as the Emmy-nominated singer, actress, songwriter and songwriter took the stage for the first time and sang a plethora of songs accompanied by the LA Philharmonic Orchestra. Despite concerns about the increase in cases of the Delta variant in LA County, fans, the press and many Emmy voters came to see Erivo on his Bowl debut. Very few spectators wore masks, social distancing was not required and according to the Bowl, proof of vaccination was not required for entry. Audiences, it seemed, were just happy to be back at the Bowl, and it wasn’t until the end of the show that the masks returned.
Entitled “Legendary Voices”, the evening featured covers of Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige, Nina Simone and Roberta Flack, as well as selections from Erivo’s first release, “Ch.1 Vs.1”. Below, find four of the highlights of the concert.
Don’t rain on my parade
Erivo took the stage shortly after 8 p.m. in a breathtaking white dress with puffed sleeves that looked like roses. It was the talk of the night – after his dazzling performance, of course.
What better way to kick off a first Hollywood Bowl than with a dynamic rendition of Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, backed by the orchestra giving the song a full philharmonic treatment? It was the only Broadway number that Erivo would sing. She won a Tony Award for her performance in “The Color Purple”, but did not perform any.
The night was a tribute to women, the legendary voices that came before it. She made an exception – performing Sting’s “Fragile” as the second track of the evening “to talk about the year we’ve been through,” as Erivo put it.
You’re not there
Erivo gave audiences a preview of her new album when she performed “You’re Not Here” from the upcoming “Ch.1 Vs.1”.
She began the introduction by saying that it was a moment that called for the song to be performed live for the very first time, “for those who feel lonely”. Written by Erivo, the personal song documents the journey of a young girl who drops out of school and loses sight of her dreams. “I wanted to run into your arms and cry while you held me,” Erivo sang during the moving and haunting ballad with powerful piano accompaniment.
The lyrics are hot and harsh, and evoke many types of loss. As Erivo enveloped the song, a close-up showed her in tears, but sniffles were heard all around the bowl as she was greeted with enthusiastic applause.
The first time I saw your face
As the celebration of songs written by women continued, Erivo joked with the audience, bursting with confidence and charm and reveling in the historic moment for her. Before starting the song, she told a story about listening to her CD player in the back of a car growing up, while her mother played on the radio. Often, Kate Bush would intervene while Erivo listened to Eurythmics. She then performed a mashup that included Faith Evans and the 1983 Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”. It was a soulful version of “Sweet Dreams” that showcased Erivo’s vocal ability to turn a classic into a compelling take. The orchestral melody was sensational for a first mashup.
But a dazzling highlight that captivated the crowd was when Erivo delivered “The First Time I Ever Seen Your Face,” Roberta Flack’s classic. Erivo’s version was a gentle yet formidable display of his voice.
Aretha franklin
The uplifting evening of jazz, soul, classics and a dash of Broadway ended on a fabulous positive note – Aretha Franklin.
Erivo starred in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”, which won her first Emmy nomination for Leading Actress in a limited or anthology series or film. There were voting members in the audience, and Erivo may have just gotten a few votes after his remarkable setlist, whether they saw the show or not. His belt capacity was fully on display.
She sent the crowd home on a high note with a successful adaptation of Franklin’s “Freeway of Love”. The public didn’t want to leave, but with the strict 11pm Bowl curfew not too far away, they had no choice. She offered an encore and a cart wheel to end the evening.
Even amid the confusion and worry over whether or not reopening is safe, Erivo reminded audiences that live music can be a balm for the soul.
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2021/music/news/cynthia-erivo-hollywood-bowl-concert-1235032006/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]