Cythnia Erivo’s Hollywood Bowl debut: four concert highlights

It was a moment after the intermission at Cynthia Erivo’s Hollywood Bowl show when she returned to the stage with no shoes on. She wanted her feet to touch the ground. She was taking it all, and that required her heels to come off. Until last week, Erivo had never even set foot in the iconic Los Angeles venue, let alone performed there.

It was a game-changer on Friday night, as the Emmy-nominated singer, actress, songwriter and songwriter took the stage for the first time and sang a plethora of songs accompanied by the LA Philharmonic Orchestra. Despite concerns about the increase in cases of the Delta variant in LA County, fans, the press and many Emmy voters came to see Erivo on his Bowl debut. Very few spectators wore masks, social distancing was not required and according to the Bowl, proof of vaccination was not required for entry. Audiences, it seemed, were just happy to be back at the Bowl, and it wasn’t until the end of the show that the masks returned.

Entitled “Legendary Voices”, the evening featured covers of Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige, Nina Simone and Roberta Flack, as well as selections from Erivo’s first release, “Ch.1 Vs.1”. Below, find four of the highlights of the concert.

Don’t rain on my parade

Erivo took the stage shortly after 8 p.m. in a breathtaking white dress with puffed sleeves that looked like roses. It was the talk of the night – after his dazzling performance, of course.

What better way to kick off a first Hollywood Bowl than with a dynamic rendition of Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, backed by the orchestra giving the song a full philharmonic treatment? It was the only Broadway number that Erivo would sing. She won a Tony Award for her performance in “The Color Purple”, but did not perform any.

The night was a tribute to women, the legendary voices that came before it. She made an exception – performing Sting’s “Fragile” as the second track of the evening “to talk about the year we’ve been through,” as Erivo put it.

You’re not there

Erivo gave audiences a preview of her new album when she performed “You’re Not Here” from the upcoming “Ch.1 Vs.1”.

She began the introduction by saying that it was a moment that called for the song to be performed live for the very first time, “for those who feel lonely”. Written by Erivo, the personal song documents the journey of a young girl who drops out of school and loses sight of her dreams. “I wanted to run into your arms and cry while you held me,” Erivo sang during the moving and haunting ballad with powerful piano accompaniment.

The lyrics are hot and harsh, and evoke many types of loss. As Erivo enveloped the song, a close-up showed her in tears, but sniffles were heard all around the bowl as she was greeted with enthusiastic applause.

The first time I saw your face

As the celebration of songs written by women continued, Erivo joked with the audience, bursting with confidence and charm and reveling in the historic moment for her. Before starting the song, she told a story about listening to her CD player in the back of a car growing up, while her mother played on the radio. Often, Kate Bush would intervene while Erivo listened to Eurythmics. She then performed a mashup that included Faith Evans and the 1983 Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”. It was a soulful version of “Sweet Dreams” that showcased Erivo’s vocal ability to turn a classic into a compelling take. The orchestral melody was sensational for a first mashup.

But a dazzling highlight that captivated the crowd was when Erivo delivered “The First Time I Ever Seen Your Face,” Roberta Flack’s classic. Erivo’s version was a gentle yet formidable display of his voice.

Aretha franklin

The uplifting evening of jazz, soul, classics and a dash of Broadway ended on a fabulous positive note – Aretha Franklin.

Erivo starred in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”, which won her first Emmy nomination for Leading Actress in a limited or anthology series or film. There were voting members in the audience, and Erivo may have just gotten a few votes after his remarkable setlist, whether they saw the show or not. His belt capacity was fully on display.

She sent the crowd home on a high note with a successful adaptation of Franklin’s “Freeway of Love”. The public didn’t want to leave, but with the strict 11pm Bowl curfew not too far away, they had no choice. She offered an encore and a cart wheel to end the evening.

Even amid the confusion and worry over whether or not reopening is safe, Erivo reminded audiences that live music can be a balm for the soul.