REEL TALK: “Jungle Cruise” Not Worth Taking a Vacation | Culture & Leisure

Disney’s latest action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is big, daring, and boring.

Maybe it’s been too long since I’ve been to Disney World and ridden the theme park ride that this whole movie is based on. Or maybe the writers forgot to give us a better story.

Frank (Johnson), a river cruise captain of a dilapidated ship who owes big sticky Nilo (Paul Giamatti) money, must find a way to pay his debt.

A seasoned con artist, he sets his sights on Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother, MacGregor (Jack Whitehall), both scientists on the hunt for a healing petal from a secret tree located in an unknown yet uncharted area. of the jungle. Setting up a myriad of scams, Lily is just too smart for this huckster, and together they discover more than they had planned.

It sounds like a lot of fun, and maybe it is for kids who need nonstop action and musical overload to lead you down a predestined emotional path. However, as an adult who loved Indiana Jones and all of its iterations, I expected better. So much more.

Jungle Cruise picks up speed quickly after Lily and her brother presented their hopes of finding a special species of tree to the scientific community in the 1800s to be rejected, mainly because the powers that be knew the hypothesis was written by a woman Lily and not MacGregor.

Immediately the action begins and once it starts it doesn’t stop. This constant tone of excitement desensitizes you, making the following scenes dull and repetitive. And even when the scene doesn’t visually call for a high intensity, the accompanying music pushes you to take it to the next level. It’s just too much.

When you hear The Rock playing in a movie, you automatically expect some humor. He’s the king of muscle and big laughs with incredible timing and comedic expressions, but we only have a glimpse of his signature style. He seems restrained, limited by the personality that we have come to love and expect.

We also have a written link between Lily and Frank, but unfortunately that’s only in the script. The two never showcase chemistry onscreen, and we only occasionally see one of them really having fun with their roles.

This vibrant spectacle from a movie visually sweeps you away as the characters journey along the river constantly battling dangerous animals and natives as they search for the petals of a tree. Finding ourselves in one predicament after another, we learn of the supernatural elements and curses from centuries ago that still affect the earth and ultimately those who travel too far.

In this context, Disney takes unexpected risks and looks at the historic genocide, sex discrimination and gender identification. The first two topics are more obvious than the last, but it’s an unexpected element in a high-action children’s film.

The violence is just as unexpected. This PG-13 rating is due to several reasons, violence being one of them, as several people are killed in horrific ways, such as being crushed like an insect under a stone structure and gruesome images of supernatural events.

Another unexpected turn of events are a few scenes spoken in a different language that we, the viewer, are never aware of, no subtitles, no translation, just confusion.

Jungle Cruise misses the mark, especially as they move up to the PG-13 leaderboard and at 2 hours and 7 minutes, the 13-plus group needs more than non-stop action.

Blunt and Johnson can’t find the right rhythm together, and regardless of the intense music, the film stutters and stalls as it rocks you either in a quick nap or in your mind wandering elsewhere. Yes, the special effects are Disney caliber, but the script is as dull as I remember the ride from decades ago.

Reel Talk rating: 1 stars