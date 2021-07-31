Arjun Kapoor on the Old Equation with Janhvi Kapoor: “Would Meet, But There Was No Communication Worth Quantifying” | Bollywood





Actor Arjun Kapoor has discussed how his equation with his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor has changed over the years. The two are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor. While Arjun and his sister Anshula are Boney’s children from his first marriage to the late Mona Shourie, Janvhi and his sister Khushi Kapoor are Boney’s children from the late actor Sridevi’s second marriage. After Sridevi’s sudden death in 2018, Arjun and Anshula took on bigger roles in the lives of their half-sisters. They also supported their father, as he came to terms with the loss of his wife. + Speaking to Bazaar magazine, Arjun and Janhvi explained the evolution of their relationship. “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying,” he said. Janhvi added: “I have learned so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood.” Arjun teased her for her comment, “Glad you got that.” Janhvi continued, “And that’s something that no one can take away from us. It’s not like we go to our homes every day, or know every little detail in each other’s lives. But I have felt instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a sense of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always support me no matter what. And I can say it with more conviction about them than n anyone else in my life. “ Read also : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli take a break outside for a simple lunch. View the photo Earlier, in another interview, Arjun said that the two siblings are still learning to understand each other and are not yet forming a unit. “If I say that we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It is not about different opinions, we are always different families trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have moments. great when we are together but we are still not a single unit. I don’t want to sell a false lie that everything is perfect. It cannot be perfect, because we are still understanding each other, “he said. he declared to Bollywood Bubble. Arjun and Janvhi also appeared on the cover of the magazine, their first together. “By the way, @janhvikapoor has the best brother ever because he always got her back,” Arjun captioned his post, sharing the cover on Instagram.

