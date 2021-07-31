Holmes County Fair puts pandemic in the past, seeks fun in 2021





MILLERBURG As Holmes County gears up for its 98th fair, board members are happy that 2020 is in the rearview mirror. Holmes County hosted a successful Junior Fair last year, but organizers look forward to hosting a full fair with all the trimmings and attractions this year. August 9 to 14. “We were lucky last year,” said Tim Hershberger, Harvest Ridge gardener and fair board member. “We wanted to organize a fair for children and we succeeded. The return to normalcy this year will be a blessing.” Dealing with the pandemic over the past year created situations that no one has ever faced before, which made it difficult. It was essentially a suffering linked to equal opportunities. Following:Jon Mast named Friend of the Fair 2020 in Holmes County Following:Holmes County Fair a big success despite changes and restrictions No 2020 rehearsal, please, but the junior lounge “hasn’t missed a beat” “We never want what happened last year to repeat,” said Kerry Taylor, chairman of the board of Fair. “But that said, last year went very well, in terms of the junior fair. We didn’t miss a thing. Everyone from exhibitors to parents, to committee members, the show board, OSU extension office, everyone got in there, did their thing and made sure last year went pretty well under the circumstances. “It’s in the rearview mirror,” he added. “Financially we’re in pretty good shape, in part because the state has allocated $ 50,000 to each fair. It has helped. But most importantly, the sponsors of almost everything at the fair, and that’s more. of about 100 of them, as well as the commercial sellers, the vast majority of these people told us to use the money to organize the junior show or to postpone it until 2021. “ Taylor said all of the entertainment contracts and many vendors that were forced to run out last year have simply extended their contracts to cover this year. “There will be no seating restrictions in the stands based on current health regulations and concerns,” Taylor said. “We will have disinfection stations and we will do a morning grandstand cleaning anyway from the events of the night before. We will spray disinfect all the seats and everything in the stands.” The president said the way Holmes County reacted to the situation last year is basically what people expect. held up very well to 2020. “Comfort level” helped by community support “Much of our comfort level is enhanced by the community and the support it provides,” Taylor said. “There are a lot of fairs in the state that are suffering financially because they spent a lot of money to put on their junior fair with no income. It wasn’t Holmes County. We didn’t have to. spending a large chunk of our general fund outside of the standard to put on the junior lounge, which was not the case with a lot of lounges. “Once again, it just goes to show how lucky we are to live in this community and to have the support that these people provide,” he continued. “That translated into putting us in a good enough position to host a normal fair this year. We didn’t have to worry about doing certain things because we didn’t have the money. ‘a normal fair in ’19 to a normal fair in 21 in terms of finances. We feel very lucky about that. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-daily-record.com/story/news/2021/07/31/holmes-county-fair-putting-pandemic-past-looking-fun-2021/7984915002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos