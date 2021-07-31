When Ayushmann Khurrana decided to leave Bollywood, it was a big comeback

New Delhi: Today Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the big stars, but he worked hard to achieve it. He must have struggled a lot in his early days in Bollywood. Ayushman is followed by millions of young people today, but there was also a phase in his life, where he wanted to get away from all of these things. He was so fed up with criticism and people’s failures that he decided to quit Bollywood.

Now the actor has spoken about his bad phase. He said if he didn’t take action then what profession would he adopt. Ayushmann said on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, “When my films failed, people wanted me to pack up and go back to Chandigarh. Everyone said that playing is not my thing.

Ayushmann gave three flops after the movie ‘Vicky Donor’. The actor had decided to go back after giving three flops. He said, “I had thought of dancing and singing at birthday parties. The actor added, “When my films fell apart, I had a lot of time. I had to do something or the other, so I made up my mind to write a book. Finally, the time has come in life. of Ayushmann, whom he was looking forward to. He made a comeback in 2015 with the film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. After that he gave many consecutive hits including films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi “,” Shubh Mangal Saavdhan “,” Andhadhun “.



Today Ayushmann has so much work that he can hardly find time for any other work. The actor also wrote his autobiography. The name of the book is – ‘Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood’. He will soon be seen romanticizing Vaani Kapoor in the movie ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. Apart from this, he also works in the films ‘Doctor Ji’ and ‘Anek’.