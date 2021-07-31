Who is Nandita Dutta, actor arrested in a porn racket case in Bengal?





Who is Nandita Dutta? The actor known online as “Nancy Bhabhi” has been arrested in West Bengal for allegedly directing a pornographic racket, according to reports. The 30-year-old is a popular model who works in the OTT content space. Dutta and a film assistant named Mainak Ghosh were arrested on Friday on charges of luring aspiring models into pornography either by promising them a big break or by threatening them. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including indecent assault and buying people as slaves. Their arrest follows a police complaint filed by two women on July 26, according toIndia time. The two young models claimed they were forced to shoot nude adult videos in Ballygunge and New Town. State police recently dismantled a porn racket in several locations, with New Town in their sights, where a photographer and makeup artist were arrested. What you need to know about who Nandita Dutta is Dutta describes herself on her social media profiles as a freelance model and actress interested in “the latest fashion trends”. She has appeared in works for short films, in Tollywood and online series. Cops are investigating an extensive link between the Bengal porn racketeering and a larger, indicative case, the Raj Kundra porn production case. The two women in Bengal who complained about being coerced into pornographic shoots alleged that content was uploaded to websites and platforms associated with Kundra. Read about it here. Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband Kundra was arrested on July 19 in Mumbai for his alleged role in a case of posting illegal pornography online through an app called Hotshots. The explosive case brought to light a network of people involved in the adult entertainment industry in Maharashtra, with more than a dozen arrests made from the big bust of the porn racket on Madh Island in February of this year. Model actors like Gehana Vasisth, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra who were named in the Hotshots case are actively speaking out against allegations. Here is what they say.

