By discussing the best contemporary filmmakers, Greta Gerwig has undoubtedly earned her place among the most acclaimed names, after a big hit with 2017sLady BirdandLittle womantwo years later. GerwigsLady Birdturned out to be one of the greatest contemporary coming-of-age tales, following artist Ladybird and her navigation through high school graduation in Sacramento, California. Tricky Relationships form a heartbreaking tale of adolescent transition, as the director creates a palpable character study examining a parenting relationship during such a time of change. For a story that seems so personal, it's surprising that Gerwig reported, Nothing in the movie literally happened in my life, but it has a kernel of truth that resonates with what I know at a conference of press at the New York Film Festival. Clearly close to his heart,Lady Birdwas instead influenced by the personal inspirations of the filmmakers, ranging from films such as the seminal Coming of Age filmThe 400 blowsfrom François Truffaut to Mike Leighs complex family dramaSecrets and lies. One fascinating individual who is constantly inspired by Gerwig is the hero of the American western genre, John Wayne. For me now, I think my fascination is not a movie, but an actor: John Wayne. For the past year or so, he's really occupied my thoughts, Gerwig reported in a discussion withDissolve it. Citing classic John Wayne titles such as 1948sRed River,the director goes on to add: He can be really scary in movies likered river, or it can be very soft. I like how long it takes for everything; he really takes his time to walk, or to talk. Maybe because I struggle with it as an actor taking your time, you don't have to rush anything. Gerwig's infatuation with John Wayne seems inextricably linked to his own romantic take on the heyday of Hollywood cinema, a time when film was painstakingly processed rather than digitally printed. In discussing that feeling, she notes, the film is so precious. I know he makes great Hollywood movies, but it's still a real movie. It's not digital; they have to print this stuff and it says, I'm going to take five seconds to walk to the door, because that's what I'm doing right now. Everything is so peaceful, and there is something awesome about it. For a filmmaker whose past accomplishments include writing and directing contemporary coming-of-age historyLady Bird,as well as writing the script for the modern mumblecore filmFrançoise Ha,her love of the old-fashioned western womanizer is somewhat surprising. However, his acting stature and heritage are hard to dispute, and Greta Gerwig made us want to revisitResearchersandRio Bravo, among others, to attribute this genius in disguise. Concluding his impassioned speech regarding John Wayne, Gerwig declares, I love John Wayne; I think he's awesome. I love the movies he made with Howard Hawks, and I think as an actor he embodied a whole genre of cinema.

