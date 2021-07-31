Bollywood Best Friends Photos [Female Version]





1/7 Actresses Can Be Friends: Photos of Bollywood’s Best Friends [Female Version]

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have worked together in two movies – Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, and while everyone thinks two actresses can't be friends, these two have proven them wrong with their strong bond!

Over the past couple of years, we've seen Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt bond like no one else. Whether it's appearing together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan or bragging about each other in interviews, the duo have proven to naysayers that actresses can be friends.

Just like B-town's other best friends, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez also share a strong bond and their friendship is known to everyone.

Do we even need to mention how close Kareena Kapoor Khan is to the Arora sisters. In fact, those who are fans of Kareena, know that Amrita and Malaika are Kareena's best friends.

Much like Kareena, Ananya Panday has always talked about her connection to Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut under Dharma Productions.

It is often assumed that two actresses cannot be friends. As the nation celebrates Friendship Day, we've brought you a list of actresses from B-town who aren't just best friends, but support each other through good days and bad.

