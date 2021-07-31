Actor David Knell shines at the Bijou Theater







Lake Oswego film and television actor David Knell will debut a new Nicolas Cage film set in Oregon at Historic Bijou Theater in Lincoln City, where the familiar actor will present the film, PIG, in person and then speak with moviegoers at the screening. “I’ll answer things in 3D,” Knell said. “I will be there!” Knell has played roles in Charles In Charge, Murder She Wrote, ALF, Murphy Brown, Grimm and Six Feet Under and a full list of his acting accomplishments can be found on his website, davidknell.com.

PIG tells about a truffle hunter in the Oregon wilderness whose pig is stolen, and his owner (Cage) returns to Portland to find the man who stole his beloved pig. Knell plays Chef Finway in what the director called the heart of the film. “I think it’s a beautiful scene in a beautiful poetic haiku from a movie,” Knell said. The theater’s rare premiere featuring a renowned actor will take place in an iconic 1937 art deco cinema with 270 seats, currently owned by moviegoers Keith and Betsy Altomare. “It is a pleasure to have him in our small town to help us promote PIG,” said Betsy Altomare. “He and his wife are big supporters of independent cinemas. They suggested charging for the photos and donating money to our Bijou Survival Fund. It takes a village to support a village.

In an exclusive Zoom interview, Knell reveals what it was like to work with legend Nicholas Cage, and encourages moviegoers to attend the weeklong screening starting Friday, August 6, with two shows a day at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $ 9, $ 7.50 for seniors, the proceeds of which will go to the Bijou Survival Fund. Knell will be there on opening night at 7 p.m. “It was a really nice energy dance and we tried different things to see what worked,” Knell said. “It was a lot of fun to play with. It is a truly rare experience. -PUBLICITY-

