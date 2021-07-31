



New With people yearning to get out and have fun this summer, it would be hard to beat the offer on offer at Columbiana County Fairgrounds this week. With people yearning to get out and have fun this summer, it would be hard to beat the offer on offer at Columbiana County Fairgrounds this week. The annual fair, shortened last year by the pandemic, returns with plenty of free grandstand events featuring loud machines, fast horses and mighty bulls. In addition to the rides, tasty food and games, there is music on the middle stage. Do not forget either the breeding shows and the pastry competitions. The admission price ranging from $ 8 to $ 10 includes the rides at the fair. Children under three and the military enter for free every day. There are special days that offer free entry to bikers, seniors and veterans. Below you will find more detailed information about the fair, directions and where to park once there: GENERAL ADMISSION: (Prices include trips) Monday – Preview night (doors open at 3 p.m.) $ 6.00 NO WRINKLES Tuesday to Friday (before 3 p.m.) $ 8.00 (after 3 p.m.) $ 10.00 Saturday and Sunday all day $ 10.00 DAILY – All children under 3 are admitted free. DAILY – Military personnel presented in full uniform will be admitted free of charge. TUESDAY – ALL DAY Seniors (62 years and over) and veterans with proper identification will be admitted free of charge. TUESDAY – Bike Night – Free entry for the rider; the passenger pays entry at the gate. Monday August 2, 2021 “Entry day” – Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday August 3 – Sunday August 8, 2021 – Doors open at 8:00 a.m. GARDEN TRACTOR TRACTION – 13:00 Monday August 2 – Day of entry HARNESS RACE – 1:00 p.m.

OPENING CEREMONIES – 6:00 p.m.

(4-H Queen & King Coronation)

TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL EXTRAVAGANZA – Free entry

“Open to the world” – (to follow the opening ceremonies) 7:00 p.m. Tuesday August 3 – Seniors and Veterans Day HARNESS RACE – 1:00 p.m.

BIKE NIGHT – 4:00 p.m. – Free grandstand entry

HORSE PULL – 7:30 p.m. – Free Grandstand Entrance Wednesday August 4 – Youth Day TRACTOR CHILD TRACTION – 12h00

SHEEP CUP – 7:00 p.m.

“SEBRA” EXTREME BULL RIDING & BARREL RACING – 8:00 p.m. – BUCK NIGHT $ 1.00 grandstand admission fee the night of the event. No places reserved in presale will be sold. DERBY PULL – 9h00 – Free grandstand entry

KOI DRAG RACING – 7:00 p.m. – Free grandstand entry “SMOKE & NOISE” TRUCK AND TRACTOR TRACTION – 7:00 p.m. – $ 5.00 bleachers / grandstand reserved seats

saturday 7 august

“SATURDAY NIGHT PULL-OFF” – 7:00 p.m. – $ 5.00 bleachers / grandstand reserved seats COMBINE DEMOLITION DERBY – 1:00 p.m. – Free grandstand entry

DEMOLITION DERBY – 6:30 p.m. – $ 5.00 bleachers / grandstand reserved seats Tickets for reserved grandstand seats are on sale at the office near the Archway Gate on Lee Avenue until three hours before events and at the gift shop near the grandstand while sold out. Directions to the Fairgrounds, 225 Lee Ave., Lisbon, Ohio 44432 From the North: OH-11 S towards Lisbon Merge onto OH-11 S. Take the OH-344 exit toward COLUMBIANA / LEETONIA for 0.2 miles Turn LEFT on OH-344 for 0.2 miles Turn RIGHT to stay on OH-344 OH-344 becomes OH-164 / TOWNSHIP HWY 885. for 0.8 miles Turn RIGHT onto OH-164 for 6.6 miles Turn SLIGHT RIGHT onto OH-164 / OH-517 / LEE ST for 0.2 miles End at 225 Lee Ave, Lisbon, OH 44432-1057 US 0.1> From the South: OH-11 N. to Lisbon Merge onto OH-11 N. Take the OH-154 exit toward US-30 W / LISBON / ROGERS for 0.3 miles Turn RIGHT onto OH-154 for 2 t. 3 miles Turn RIGHT onto OH-164 / OH-45 / N MARKET ST for 0.3 miles Turn RIGHT onto OH-164 / OH-517 / LEE ST for 0.1 miles End at 225 Lee Ave, Lisbon, OH 44432-1057 US From the west: US-30 E. to Lisbon US-30 E. Take the US-30 E / TRUMP AVE. NORTH exit for 0.3 mile Turn SLIGHT RIGHT onto TRUMP AVE SE / US-30 for 0.4 miles Turn RIGHT onto LINCOLN ST E / US-30 / OH-172. Continue to follow US-30 / OH-172 for 1.9 miles Turn RIGHT onto S CEDAR ST / US-30 for 0.1 miles Turn LEFT onto US-30 / E WALNUT ST. Continue to follow US-30 for 10.9 miles Turn LEFT onto W LINCOLN WAY / US-30. Continue to follow US-30 for 8.6 miles Turn LEFT onto US-30 / OH-9. Continue to follow US-30 for 10.9 miles Turn LEFT onto OH-164 / OH-45 / N MARKET ST for 0.3 miles Turn RIGHT onto OH-164 / OH-517 / LEE ST for 0.1 miles End at 225 Lee Ave, Lisbon, OH 44432-1057 US The public car parks are located on the north side of Saltwell Road and can be accessed from St Rt 45. A free shuttle service will pick up visitors from the car park and take you to any gates of your choice. Enter the fairgrounds by walking over the Bow String Bridge or through the gate near the lower halfway near the animal barns, exhibit rings, and the Junior Fair office. Limited parking is also available at Gate A of Lee Ave. However, this area is mainly used for disabled parking and pass holders. No public access is available on the west side of the exhibition grounds at Vista Gate, which is for concession and exhibitor pass holders only. No public access is available when you enter Lee Avenue Gate B, which is reserved for buyers and exhibitors. This gate will be closed at times to provide safe traffic patterns for events.

