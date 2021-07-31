Entertainment
Ankush Bahuguna’s sister tragically dies at 36, actor writes heartbreaking note
Actor and content creator Ankush Bahuguna is very active on various social media platforms. Bahuguna took his official Instagram account on Saturday and confirmed his sister’s death. The content creator broke the news that his sister has died aged 36 in Mumbai from kidney failure. He dropped a series of photos, including a photo from his childhood. Looked.
Ankush Bahugana’s sister died at 36
The first photo shows a bed, while the second shows a brown doormat. The third photo is a childhood photo featuring himself and his sister. The YouTuber wrote a long heartfelt caption while mourning the death of his sister.
He wrote: “It was her side of the bed, and this is the Janamaz (carpet) she prayed on. Aisha, my sister. She left us yesterday leaving this house and our lives empty. couldn’t meet her in her last moments. I was in Mumbai when it happened, came home just in time for her funeral (she followed Islam) to see her. So much did “don’t make sense. How were they supposed to accept her absence. How life could be so difficult for someone barely 36 years old. How could anyone be so brave to go through it all with so much sabr. She?” was suffering from kidney failure and her body was dependent on dialysis for about the last two years. Her heart was weak too. Sometimes she struggled to breathe, literally. She moved in with us during the pandemic, “Bahuguna wrote.
Ankush Bahuguna added: “We shared the room. We were often up all night because the great restlessness in her body did not allow her to stay still for a minute. The past few weeks have not been easy for her. fought every day until she She couldn’t. She wanted to see the hills. Mujhe pahad le chalo, mujhe pahad dekhne hai, that’s all she wanted lately. Traveling was not not doable for her.
He said: “But I promised him that I would show him the hills. @ Theurbanhippiestrail & I had to take him on a trip this Rakhi. I was afraid this was our only chance. The fear came true. Sooner than we did. could imagine. I couldn’t take her to the hills, the only thing she wanted. I walk around the house and her voice still echoes in my head.
“There was so much she didn’t know about me and my life, when can I tell her now? It kills me that I don’t know where she is. Wherever she is, is there- Are there hills around? I hope so. Hills and a lot of mist. Can she read this? I will never know, I guess. I hope she can finally breathe freely and eat all the street food of the world and that she is close to God. I hope her suffering is over. Well, learn to make peace with her absence. For now, I will keep this janamaz with me. Her note concluded: “I don’t believe in god, but if you do, pray for my family. My parents lost a child and they need strength. Choti Di, if you read this, I will miss you, my roommate. “
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ankush Bahuguna has used its social media credentials as a means to amplify requests for plasma and connect plasma donors to recipients. The actor has created several videos asking eligible plasma donors to step up and help others in need.
A peek at Ankush Bahuguna YouTube
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM ANKUSH BAHUGUNA
