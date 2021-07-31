Actor Joshua Jackson raising his daughter in his childhood home is an absolute goal





Photo credit: Emma McIntyre – Getty Images Hearst Magazines and Verizon Media may earn commissions or income on certain articles through the links below. For many it's a dream to be able to buy their childhood residence. Actor Joshua Jackson made this dream come true 20 years ago when he bought the Topanga, The Californian house he grew up as a child. The old one Dawson Creek The star, who is married to actress Jodie Turner-Smith, now lives in the house with his wife and 15-month-old daughter, Janie. Her daughter even sleeps in her childhood bedroom. While it's unclear exactly when Jackson moved into his Topanga home, he and his ex Diane Kruger sold their West Hollywood home in 2017. Speaking with Mr. PorterJackson revealed that it was a "cure" to be able to buy the home of his childhood. My dad was unfortunately not a good dad or a husband and left the scene, but this house in Topanga was where it all seemed simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do, he said. he shared during the interview. Surprisingly, when the actor bought the house in 2001, a memory of his stay in the house was still there. There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn't believe was still there, years later, "Jackson said. " The owner [who sold him the house] said, I knew this meant a lot to someone and they were going to come back for it someday. Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

