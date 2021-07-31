BBC Pride and Prejudice: famous father of actor Keira Knightley who starred in EastEnders, The Bill and A Touch of Frost





Keira Knightley is well known for her lead roles in blockbuster movies such as Pride and Prejudice and Pirates of the Caribbean, but what some fans might not know is that her father is also an actor. The award-winning actress has arguably been far more successful in the film industry than her father, having been nominated for two Academy Awards. Nonetheless, her father, Will Knightley, was making his way into the industry long before his daughter. READ MORE:Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook shares rare photo of stunning lookalike girl





He mainly worked on stage and is a founding member of the Londons Half Moon Theater. In addition to his voiceover work, he has appeared several times on television in popular shows such as The Bill, A Touch of Frost, Midsomer Murders, Casualty, Heartbeat and EastEnders. Will originally appeared as the character “Mr. Allen” in an episode of The Bill in 1987, then appeared in a 1996 episode titled Telling Tales, portraying a character named Robin Branston. Then he appeared a third time as a new character, John Church, in a 1997 episode – 10 years after his first appearance.



He first appeared in Midsomer Murders in 2003, six years after his last bow in The Bill. Initially he played a character called Andrew Turner, but he also returned to Midsomer Murders in 2011 to play Max Fuller. Most recently, he appeared on EastEnders in November 2014 as the character Henry Summerhayes. Keira's mother, Sharman Macdonald, is no stranger to the film industry either, having established a career as a playwright, screenwriter and actress.



A big misconception about Keira is that she comes from immense wealth, but the reality is that her father was an average actor who mainly worked in the theater and challenged her mother to sell another script if she did. wanted a second baby, reports The Guardian. The post reported that the actress said knowing about this sort of thing while growing up had not deterred her from taking action. Because it's addictive, Keira said. It absolutely is. There are a lot of people in this industry out of work, but they keep going because this moment, this part, could be right around the corner. And even when you're doing well, she adds, you're still looking for your next move.

