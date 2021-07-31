Kriti Sanon on pay disparity in Bollywood: the patriarchal mindset is so normal but slowly growing

Actress Kriti Sanon has some pretty interesting projects coming up, including Om Rauts Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, and more. While she is busy working on her projects, she has taken some time off and in a recent interview opened up about the pay gap between actors and actresses. The Luka Chuppi actress believes that the patriarchal mindset is so normal that it will take a bit of time to change and grow.

In an interview with ETimes, Kriti Sanon said: Yes, when I pull the audience especially when the festival revolves more around my character, it’s on me, there will be more and more producers, who would feel the confidence of bet the film on me. I have the impression that it is a circle, it will even have this pay disparity. This is how you grow up I feel, in life. The only thing I had reported that happens is when an actor and an actress have a similar kind of role, I feel like men don’t have to prove by having the movie just about them, in order to grow and increase their price and somewhere women sometimes have to prove it more by these kind of movies, which seemed like a very strange difference to me. But I think we’re growing slowly and things are changing.

The actress added that the patriarchal mindset is so normal that it will take some time to change and grow. During her interview, Kriti pointed out that actresses like Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma fought for wage disparity and for female-centric roles, Kriti said, that’s what I do. was going to say, the day we stop saying female-centered because we never say male-centered. So I think those little changes when they start to happen and it kind of becomes even in our heads when we don’t have any difference, these other pay equity differences will start to balance out somewhere as well. The actress added that it should be content-centric.

