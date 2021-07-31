Entertainment
Why deaf actress Marlee Matlin is tired of educating people
As the first and only deaf actress to win an Oscar, Marlee Matlin has spent her entire career innovating and breaking down barriers.
Now, as her new film about a hearing girl in a deaf family hits our screens, she reflects on the lessons her own children have taught her, why she is “tired of educating people” and happily chooses to be. the first to raise her hand. and make fun of herself.
First things first: you are still the only deaf actor to win an Oscar, for your 1986 film debut in Children Of A Lesser God. What do you remember that night?
I had just turned 21 and was in the spotlight. I’m in the room with all these stars and everyone is so beautiful, and I’m nominated? How is it possible? I hope to win against Sissy Spacek? Jane Fonda? When William Hurt said my name, I thought he was playing a prank on me.
Then I thought, wait… he wouldn’t do that to me in front of all these people, live on TV. But I hadn’t prepared a speech. I didn’t have any notes. I just went with the flow. And then it all happened.
Did you think then – or even now – that the victory was one-off? What do you think of his heritage?
I have had praise and criticism. Congratulations on being the first to do so, criticism that my victory was the result of a vote of pity. There were doubts as to whether I was taking action or not. It was a wake-up call to Hollywood and to me: Do people have to give me work to prove a point, or do I have to work to prove a point?
I probably ended up working harder than most actors to find roles – because people didn’t know what to think of me. They thought that I could only play roles for the deaf, only for the disabled. I made sure I was seen and heard beyond the Oscar; I had to build a bridge and go beyond stereotypes. And I’ve been doing this ever since.
You are an activist as much as you are an actor. When did you feel the need to push for societal change?
I just read everyday things that are happening in the deaf community that I find totally ridiculous, unfair and discriminatory. Even last night I woke up and read emails in the middle of the night and got a message about a deaf and blind Paralympian who had not been allowed to bring her assistant to Tokyo and had had to resign in protest. I just don’t have words for something like this.
There is still so much work to be done on ableism. What else do we need to do to prove ourselves and show what we can do? People need to be educated. And I’m sick of educating people. I want people to improve, learn to communicate, to do their homework.
However, you aren’t afraid to make fun of yourself onscreen. How do you decide where “the line” is?
You know, as long as I do, I think I can laugh at myself as much as I want. Seinfeld, family guy, the Comedy Central Roast… I found out through my son that Seth MacFarlane was laughing at me on family guy and I thought, why don’t I play the part instead of Seth voicing it? I called them and said, “Put me in”.
I have a bad sense of humor. It is appropriate for me to play against the stereotype of what people think of a deaf person. Why not?
In your new film CODA (acronym for “child of deaf adults”), you play the mother of a teenage girl who hears. It’s a conventional coming of age story.
Was the intention that audiences weren’t put off by the subtitles or worried that a movie about the deaf would be judgmental or staid?
Exactly. We’ve seen this kind of movie before. We know parents who project their feelings onto their children. It’s a very accessible story; but saying it through a deaf language and culture provides a more interesting lens.
Your character is admirably flawed and rather fiery. Was it a conscious choice?
I see the role as a challenge – and I was up to the challenge. I was tired of playing victim. And I was completely in my element because I had other cast members who were deaf – it was so much fun working and playing with them.
You have no doubt brought your motherhood experience to the screen – you have four children who are teenagers and young adults.
My oldest wants to be a personal stylist; it’s his dream. Every time she comes home she gets more tattoos. She is beautiful and strong. My second, a son, is in his third year of college. He’s a good boy, he loves sports. I did a good job with him. My third, another son, is starting college this year and my baby is in his last year of high school.
They have their lives to lead; As much as I want to tell them what to do, to be home for dinner or to have breakfast together, I can’t do it anymore. All I want is for them to be safe and healthy, and to make the right choices. I will always support them.
Have you ever asked your eldest daughter what she thinks about the dress you wore when you won the Oscar?
[Smiles] She thinks it’s interesting. And all I can say is: it was the 80s! You can’t see it the same way now. But hey, I put it on during the pandemic and modeled it on Instagram. And it still holds, 34 years later.
CODA is screened as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival (miff.com.au) and will premiere on Apple TV + on August 13.
Originally published as Deaf actress Marlee Matlin: I’m sick of educating people
