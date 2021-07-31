World Heroes mission reveals the main villain’s English voice actor





My Hero Academia: Mission of the Heroes of the World has revealed the voice of the new film’s main villain for its English dubbed release! Funimation has yet to reveal its plans for the international release of the franchise’s third feature film at the time of writing, but it is now approaching release as a major voice has been confirmed for its vocal cast. Following the special episode linked to the recently released film via My hero university‘s SimulDub, the head of Funimation has confirmed that Robbie Daymond will join the franchise as the big bad in cinema. Revealing more closely the post-credits scene from the special episode that teased its movie villain’s grand plan, Funimation has confirmed that Robbie Daymond (Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi Fushiguro, Naruto Next Generations’ Boruto: Mitsuki) will be behind the voice of Mission of the heroes of the worldthe villain of Flect Turn. The rest of the new English cast additions have unfortunately not been revealed yet, but you can find the official announcement below: You’ve heard Kazuya Nakai as the Japanese voice of Flect Turn before. In this week’s dub episode of @MHAOfficial, you will hear @robbiedaymond like his English voice! 👉 https://t.co/9qMF3xek5Z https://t.co/FTXELWWFy4 – Funimation (@Funimation) July 30, 2021 My Hero Academia: Mission of the Heroes of the World hits theaters in Japan on August 6, but there’s no word yet on an international release date for the film, unfortunately. The new character cast for the Japanese audio version of the film includes Ryo Hoshizawa as Rody Soul, Megumi Hayashibara as Pino, Kazuya Nakai as Flect Turn, Mariya Ise as Belos, Junya Enoki as Sir Penta, Yuichiro Umehara as Shidero, Shogo Sakata as Leviathan , Hirofumi Nojima in Allen Kay and Youko Honna in Claire Clairvoyance. The film is officially described as: “A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in Quirk Doomsday’s Theory of the Singularity which states that oddities are mixed more with future generations, this power will lead to the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, Pro-Heroes around the world are asking UA Academy heroes-in-training to help them and form a team of selected world-class heroes. It’s up to the heroes to save the world and the heroes’ future in what is the most dangerous crisis has yet to take place in My Hero Academia. “ What do you think of the arrival of Robbie Daymond in the world of My hero university as the next big bad? What do you hope to see in the third movie of the anime? Let us know all your thoughts on this in the comments! You can even contact me directly about anything animated and other cool stuff. @Valdezologie on Twitter!

