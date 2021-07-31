Jar Jar Binks actor would love to play Mr. Fantastic in the MCU





Star wars star Ahmed Best has declared his desire to play Reed Richards AKA Mr. Fantastic in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie. The actor, who is best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star wars prequel trilogy, responded on social media to the idea that Marvel Studios was considering having a black actor play Mr. Fantastic. Officially throwing my hat in this ring. https://t.co/5YeafbuO6f – Ahmed BEST (@ahmedbest) July 16, 2021 Following the revelation that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror (and his variations), wrote critic Zaki Hassan; “” Considering that Kang’s real name is Nathaniel Richards and he’s a distant descendant of Reed Richards, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think the MCU version of Mr. Fantastic will be played by a black actor . “With that idea in mind, Ahmed simply replied … “I officially throw my hat off in this ring.” Be warned, SPOILERS for the final of Loki to follow. Anyone who hasn’t seen him go? Good. Majors was eventually introduced during the dramatic events of the Loki finale, with the actor playing one of Kang’s many variations, in this case, The One Who Remains. With Kang being a descendant of Reed Richards, it stands to reason Marvel may be looking for a black actor to lead the superhero family, which Ahmed Best would clearly appreciate. Best was treated disgracefully by a certain subset of the fanbase following his role as Jar Jar Binks, with the actor’s sanity hugely affected by the unfairly harsh response. The actor was even afraid to attend Star wars events due to disgruntled fans. Having the opportunity to play Mr. Fantastic would go a long way in re-launching the actor into franchise cinema, as well as giving him the opportunity to show audiences what he can do beyond Binks. Last year’s Disney Investor Day event finally revealed Marvel’s plans for a The Fantastic Four. During the event it was confirmed that Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Jon Watts is on board to helm the film, which will bring Marvel’s super-powerful family into the MCU. Currently, there is no word on what Marvel Studios plans to do with the iconic superheroes in order to bring them into the MCU, or who they plan to cast to play them, but rumors have been flying in droves ever since. announcing with great hope this Office the star, John Krasinski, will sign as Reed Richards. With people like The fantastic four and The X-Men Now under the Marvel umbrella, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed he’s excited to add these characters to the MCU roster. “The truth is I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the big name names you know – there are hundreds of names on these documents, on these deals,” said Feige about all the Marvel characters that can now be used on the big and small screen. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as possible to having access to all the characters, that’s something I’ve dreamed of for almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.” Despite his excitement, Feige somewhat cooled the spirits of The Fantastic Four fans, stating that there are no plans to reveal the cast or anything else related to the film anytime soon. “I don’t think it’s going to be soon,” he said as he attended a red carpet event for Black Widow. “This [Black Widow] is our first red carpet event in two years. We’ll see what happens with future gatherings and fan events where we can post more news. I hope in the near future. “

