Doctor Strange lives up to his powers in the Multiverse of Madness





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s wizard at the height of his powers according to the film’s author.

Doctor Strange is at the height of his powers inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness according to the author of the film. Benedict Cumberbatch made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the Future Sorcerer Supreme in 2016. He quickly found a leading role in the closing of the Infinity Saga, as it was Strange who planned the lonely future inAvengers: Infinity War where the Avengers successfully defeated Thanos. Its master plan was not fully realized untilAvengers: Endgame, although. While 2016Doctor strange has its fair share of fans, it is widely considered that Cumberbatch’s Strange has reached a new level in both.Avengers movie theater. His significance to the overall history of the MCU has been made clear, while his magical powers have been elevated to new heights, even though he has lost the Time Stone. Strange will next be seen inSpider-Man: No Path Home before returning for his long-awaited solo sequel,Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. These back-to-back appearances are expected to further elevate Strange’s role in the MCU as he seeks to unravel the multiverse and protect the main timeline from any multiversal threats that come their way. Related: Loki Hints At How Doctor Strange Can Reclaim The Time Stone Anticipation rises forDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness afterLokiThe finale of ‘s opened wide the multiverse.Lokichief writer Michael Waldron passed on his multiverse knowledge toDoctor Strange 2the script of. Now that the Disney + show is over, Waldron is once again doing interviews about the season, which means plenty of questions about his next MCU project. In an interview withGeek Vibes Podcast (Going throughComic), Waldron mentioned that Strange is at the peak of his magical powers in the sequel. I think Stephen Strange has been through so much between that first movie and now. That first movie was an amazing origin story about how he became a wizard, but now he’s been there. He fought Thanos [in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame] and he’s on the other end, and he’s sort of at the peak of his powers. So it’s an interesting place to catch up with him. Being strange at the height of her powers is an intriguing tease forDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Audiences last saw the wizard mourn the loss of Tony Stark inAvengers: Endgame after giving Iron Man the signal that this was their only chance to defeat Thanos. Despite the loss of the Time Stone earlier inInfinity war, Strange has shown that he is still very powerful without it. However, with images showing that he still wears Agomotto’s Eye, there is strong speculation that the Time Stone will return to him as well. Even though the plot ofDoctor Strange 2 is still heavily kept under wraps, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Marvel is amplifying Strange’s powers in the sequel. He may have to fight Scarlet Witch or even an evil version of himself at some point in the movie. Additionally, there are many theories about Mephisto, Cython, Shuma-Gorath, and other magical enemies considered in the story. No matter how powerful Doctor Strange getsDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it will be fascinating to see how he reaches these heights and whether Marvel leaves him in this incredibly powerful state by the end of the film. MORE: MCU Theory: WandaVision’s Doctor Strange 2 & Real Villain (Not Mephisto) Source: Geek Vibes Podcast [via Comicbook] John Wick 4: every martial arts movie star appearing in the sequel

About the Author Cooper Hood

(4859 articles published)

Cooper Hood is a news and reporting editor for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant in late 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, which came after developing his own MCU blog. He graduated from college in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. Cooper’s love for films began by watching Toy Story and Lion King several times as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he became interested in films and the directing process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest Marvel, DC, and Star Wars blockbusters, but also likes to rush to catch up on the Oscar movies towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessed with fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood

