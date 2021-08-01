Kelly Clarkson’s massive spousal support payments are temporary





Kelly Clarkson was recently ordered to pay nearly $ 200,000 in support to her ex-husband each month, but according to a new report, the situation is only temporary. On Tuesday, July 27, a Los Angeles judge ordered that Clarkson pay Brandon Blackstock $ 150,000 in spousal support and $ 45,601 in child support each month. An anonymous source tells People this arrangement “is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is reached”. The couple have two children together: daughter River Rose is 7 and their son, Remington Alexander, 5. People previously reported that a source said Blackstock claimed far more than the current amount of child support, asking for $ 301,000 in spousal support and $ 135,000 in child support for a staggering total of 436.00 $ per month. Blackstock is a talent manager who was Clarkson’s manager during their marriage, but recent court documents revealed he was giving up that to become a full-time rancher at the former couple’s ranch in Montana. The new alimony agreement came nearly a month after Clarkson’s attorney Laura Wasser filed a formal application in court on July 2, asking a judge to put aside ongoing issues, including a financial settlement and child custody; and to accede to Clarkson’s divorce petition, leaving other issues to be resolved at a later date. Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. Blackstock responded to Clarkson’s divorce petition on July 21 and the couple initially tried to settle their divorce privately and easily, citing l best interests of their children. Their divorce became more contentious in September 2020, when Starstruck Management Group – which Blackstock’s father Narvel Blackstock founded and where Blacktock previously worked as an artistic agent – sued Clarkson, alleging they owed unpaid commissions exceeding one million. of dollars. She sued in December, alleging that Blackstock had defrauded her by overcharging her over the years. She also claimed that Starstruck was not licensed to practice in California, a violation of the California Labor Code. Blackstock denied his claims in legal documents he filed in January 2021. A judge granted Clarkson temporary primary physical custody of the couple’s children in November 2020. Blackstock is challenging the couple’s prenuptial agreement in court, which is one of the issues that dragged their divorce out for more than a year. Clarkson has evolved in several ways recently. The couple’s 20,000-square-foot former mansion in Tennessee sold on June 17, and Clarkson has just purchased a stunning new mansion in an exclusive area of ​​Los Angeles, where she lives as she focuses on her job. on the television. Clarkson also listed his former mansion in California for just under $ 9 million. See the interior of Kelly Clarkson’s spectacular New California mansion Kelly Clarkson has purchased a gorgeous new mansion in California, with news falling shortly after the pop superstar and TV personality sold her lavish estate outside of Nashville. See inside Kelly Clarkson’s Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson sold her estate in Nashville after four years in the market. The songwriter and TV personality received $ 6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bath, 20,121 square foot mansion. Discover the interior of Kelly Clarkson’s California mansion:

