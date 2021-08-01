Lawyers for R. Kellys want to keep alleged victims of teens out of trial because jury could be homophobic





Lawyers for R. Kellys are asking a New York judge to block federal prosecutors from presenting new testimony from alleged male victims in the singers’ sexual abuse trial, arguing jurors could be homophobic. On Friday, Kellys’ attorneys Thomas A. Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker filed court documents asking the judge to suppress evidence from two alleged male victims who accused Kelly of having had sex with them when they were adolescents. Lawyers claimed that the questionnaire sent to potential jurors did not ask their views on same-sex relationships, making it impossible to eliminate potential jurors who may be homophobic. The subject of sexual orientation has become as controversial as politics, Farinella wrote. There is no question that the allegations of alleged same-sex relationships constitute a subject which would demonstrate unacceptable bias on the part of a juror. An alleged victim claims the R&B singer sexually assaulted him as a teenager. In a 55-page petition filed last week, Kelly was accused of meeting the 17-year-old boy at a Chicago McDonalds in December 2006 and luring him into his orbit with the promise of helping the boys’ musical careers. However, Kelly reportedly made it clear to the teenager that if he wanted to be successful in the industry, the boy would have to have sex with him. Prosecutors say Kelly ordered the 17-year-old victim to have sexual contact with other people and filmed the encounters. Kelly is also accused of attempting to initiate sex with one of the 17-year-old friends, who was 16 or 17 at the time. Several years later, Kelly started sex with John Doe # 2 and asked his girlfriends, including Jane Doe # 5, to have sex with John Doe # 2 on his order and often filmed these encounters. , according to prosecutors. A female victim called Jane Doe # 5 further alleges that Kelly asked her to obtain child pornography involving boys for him, which she did. Prosecutors say a search for Kellys digital devices found explicit videos of young boys in children’s underwear engaging in sexual activity, with the videos not being uploaded until June 2019. Lawyers for Kellys requested the removal of evidence from John Doe # 1 and John Doe # 2 based on the jury selection process. This subject would have been ripe for questioning in the jury’s questionnaire, Farinella added. Thus, failure to include such questions violates Mr. Kelly’s constitutional right to a fair trial. Jury selection for Kelly’s high-profile trial, where he is accused of child sexual abuse, sex trafficking and racketeering, is expected to begin next month. Although the charges against him relate to only six alleged victims, the prosecution has indicated that it wishes to include evidence from 20 Jane Does and two John Does to illustrate Kellys’ actions were not isolated events and made part of a larger scheme.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/r-kellys-lawyers-want-to-keep-alleged-teen-boy-victims-out-of-trial-because-jury-might-be-homophobic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos