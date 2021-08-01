Honest review of Hollywood Casino Tunica

Hollywood Casino Tunica is another location operated by Penn National Gaming in the state of Mississippi. If you are familiar with the mychoice rewards program then this is a top notch casino destination for you if you are venturing into the Tunica area.

And if you haven’t joined mychoice yet but are looking for some cool ways to be rewarded for your game with promotions, now is a good time to have some fun, especially if you stay and play in places operated by Penn National Gaming.

Today’s article will cover all of the exciting games on offer at Hollywood Casino Tunica, as well as its resort-style amenities, dining options and more.

If you’re looking for quick results, check out the overview in the next section. Or, if you want more details, see the sections following the overview.

Ready to grab some excitement? Keep reading.

Introducing Hollywood Casino Tunica

You will discover Hollywood Casino Tunica at 1150 Casino Strip Blvd. in Robinsonville, Mississippi. It offers gaming destinations via slots, table and sports betting, as well as 3 distinct dining options.

They have a renowned hotel as well as an RV park, so whether you’re a road warrior or someone who prefers to relax in contemporary comfort, Hollywood Tunica’s accommodations are made for you. They are also equipped with several amenities such as the resort’s swimming pool and possibilities for golf outings.

And with stellar entertainment options and places to hold gatherings, you’re looking for one of the perfect locations in Robinsonville to host an unforgettable reunion.

We have already touched on the mychoice rewards program and alluded to the various promotions offered by the casino in the introduction. But if you want more information about them, check out the Promotions & Entertainment section if you haven’t joined mychoice yet.

Now that you have some ideas on what Hollywood Casino Tunica has to offer, let’s take a closer look at everything that has been discussed above in the following sections. Starting with casino games.

Hollywood casino games

The Hollywood Casino Tunica gaming room features both the most popular slots ever, as well as the hottest new themes imaginable. Whether you are looking for these classic reels or these modern videos, you will find them both here.

Overall, you will find over 800 slot machines, with progressive jackpots and varying limits. And if you’re someone who only wants to indulge in high limit gambling, head over to their high stakes area and give it a shot.

Another avenue popular with gamers is real money video poker. If you are not quite ready for the tables, or prefer to play at your own pace, video poker is a great way for you to do so. Play one-on-one and hone your skills before venturing out to table games at Hollywood Casino Tunicas.

Head over to the table game pit and you’ll come across some classics like Blackjack, Craps, and Mississippi Stud. And don’t forget to take a look at the live poker room, which features favorites like Texas Hold ’em and Omaha, as well as other Mississippi Stud.

Bet with the bar stool in the SportsBook at Hollywood Casino Tunica. Here you will get the latest information on odds, over / under, points and much more. Just name professional or college sport, place your bet and cheer your teams on to victory.

You’ll find sports that include football, baseball, basketball, and hockey, but you’ll also find obscure ones like rugby and cricket. Make the big game more interesting, relax and watch your favorites on the big screen, and don’t forget to enjoy some of the resort’s best food and drink for match day.

Dining options with a bit of everything

Catch some solid dining options at Hollywood Casino Tunica. If you fancy a bit of everything, grab an epic lunch or dinner at Epic Buffet. Just name your favorite entrees or sides, and there’s a good chance you’ll find them. Plus, with that added Southern flair, expect a rich twist on whatever you fancy.

Fairbanks Steakhouse is the place to be when looking for an upscale night out. Expect sensational service amidst the elegant decor for which Fairbanks is famous. Their unforgettable steaks and seafood options will keep you coming back to Fairbanks again and again.

Plus, they also offer an award-winning selection of fine wines and rich desserts. After just one bite, you’ll see why the reviewers are raving about Fairbanks Steakhouse.

And whenever comfort food calls out, you can head to the Celebrity Grill. Here, you’ll sample favorite dishes including sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and other rich delicacies. They also serve a fine range of breakfasts and quick bite options. If you’re looking to get back to your favorite game quickly, consider Celebrity Grill.

Casino promotions and events

If you are looking to maximize all of the Hollywood Casino Tunica promotions, consider joining mychoice Rewards. You won’t just have access to maximizing promotions here at Hollywood Casino Tunica when you join mychoice; you will have access to the maximization of these at any site operated by Penn National.

Yeah, it pays to be part of my choice. One of the mychoice participating sites in the region is Hollywood Tunicas’ partner casino, 1st Jackpot Casino. If you are looking for a little variety in the area of ​​your map use, play at both sites and accumulate those level points.

Once you’ve racked up enough level points, you can redeem them for a plethora of perks and perks, including exclusive direct mail offers, priority buffet line service, access to VIP lounges in some locations, and more.

The more you play, the more interesting these perks become, and the first step is to sign up for the program. Just play your favorite casino games, insert your card and collect points.

You will also find a good range of local entertainment at the Hollywood Casino Tunica. It all takes place at the Stage Bar, which features free music from the region’s hottest upcoming musical acts.

And even if you’re not into music, still switch to video poker, sporting events on big-screen TVs, and more. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for here in Hollywood Tunica, take a look at the 1st Jackpot Casino and you might find something delicious there.

Hollywood casino accommodation

Check out some great ways to stay at Hollywood Casino Tunica if you are looking to base camp in the area. You won’t find real suites here, but if you want to cut short a budget stay, consider staying in their King or Double Queen rooms.

Each room has 320 square feet of real estate, King or Queen beds, work table, in-room safe, 27-inch TV, pay-per-view movies, coffee maker, hair dryer, refrigerator, iron and ironing board.

Or if you prefer, park your motorhome in one of the 123 RV Park pitches. Offering views of the golf course and a plethora of amenities, it has become the perfect spot for road warriors roaming the region.

And best of all, you’ll find it right next to the casino for convenient access. On top of that, whenever you’re looking to host your next work or conference event, you check out the group and event space at Hollywood Casino Tunica. Featuring a 14,000 square foot ballroom just steps from the casino, they can accommodate up to 1,200 guests for all occasions.

Whether you are planning a wedding, reception, reunion, party, or awards ceremony, let the staff at Hollywood Tunica plan your event. They also offer catering services if your plan includes a banquet, whether it’s a continental breakfast, lunch, or fine dinner.

Attractions on site

You will also come across some cool amenities at the Hollywood Casino Tunica. While you’ll get stunning views from this five-story tower overlooking the casino, or the eight-story tower offering breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding area, they offer much more here at the casino.

You get an outdoor patio here, which is great when looking to catch some serious rays on a clear day in Tunica. Plus, they have the area’s largest pool, as well as a spa and gift shop.

If you need to take a day off from all the adrenaline-pumping casino games at the resort, take a day at the pool and spa to revitalize yourself. these priority departure times in the middle of the illustrious landscapes of the Mississippi.

Oh, and don’t forget to venture out of the room to check out 1st Jackpot Casino, Hollywood Tunica’s sister. Or one of the other fine hotels in Tunica, Mississippi!

Our final thoughts on Hollywood Casino Tunica

Hollywood casino tunic is another must-see casino in the Tunica region. But with two sites operated by Penn National Gaming available, this is an ideal selection if you are a member of the mychoice rewards program.

However, even if you’re not my pick, Hollywood Tunica holds up. They offer more than a fair share of casino games, as well as distinct dining and entertainment options, as well as decent accommodations, especially if you’ve taken a motorhome road trip.

Have you visited Hollywood Casino Tunica? Tell us about your experience and let us know if you took the time to visit 1st Jackpot Casino. We can’t wait to hear from you!