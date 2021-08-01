Entertainment
Who is Steffy’s baby daddy in The Bold and the Beautiful?
STEFFY Forrester has appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful since 1999.
Steffy shocked fans of the soap opera when her baby daddy was revealed in an episode of the show.
Steffy Forresters baby daddy was revealed to be Finn on Love glory and beauty.
Before Liam finds out that Finn is the father of Steffy’s baby, he fears that Hope will find out it’s his and end their relationship.
However, Thomas confirms to Hope that Finn is Steffys’ baby daddy, as Vinny messed up the results in the lab.
Hope is pleased with the news as she is relieved that the baby is not Liams.
Liam overhears Hope thanking Thomas for breaking the news to her when he was about to tell her about Steffy’s baby, and interrupts them by saying: What’s going on?
Thomas then replies to Liam: A lot actually, and asks Hope: Do you want to tell him?
What happened between Steffy and Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful?
Finn wants to propose to Steffy after finding out that the baby is his.
They both end up on a cliff in Malibu as Finn kneels down and asks Steffy to marry him.
However, Steffy is reluctant to say yes because she thinks the baby is Liams and has no idea that it is really Finns.
Steffy told Finn that she would accept his proposal if she knew the baby was hers, prompting Finn to say: Wait, Steffy, it’s ours! The child is ours!
Steffy then stops and turns to look at him and Finn repeats: You are carrying our baby.
Finn confirms to Steffy that Vinny messed up the lab results and repeats his proposition.
Steffy tearfully accepts the Finns’ proposal and the couple get engaged.
What did people say about Steffy and Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful?
Fans on Twitter were shocked at Finn and Steffys’ relationship, as one user wrote: Stuff could be bracing to hit then fan.
Another replied: I love Steffy’s face.
I can’t wait to hear the story of Finn and the Finnigan family. I hope you will keep the Finnigan family for a long time to come because a little new faces feels good.
A third said: I’m happy with this news about steffi and finn, don’t spoil it.
How can I watch The Bold and the Beautiful?
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Episodes of the series are available to stream on the CBS website, Paramount +, YouTube TV, and Hulu with a paid subscription.
