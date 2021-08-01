Bachelorette Katie Thurston defended her sexy lingerie pic





Bachelorette star Katie Thurston doesn’t sweat her enemies. Trolling began after Thurston posted a steamy instagram photo of herself lying on a bed dressed in black lingerie on Thursday July 29th. Although many followers complimented the self-proclaimed reality TV star in the posts containing over 1,700 comments, Thurston spoke out against several of the hate messages that were intertwined with them. After one person predicted that Thurston had not found a husband on The bachelorette based on the photo, she corrected them, replying, There is usually no wedding at the end. Another commentator asked why she wasn’t portraying a respectable bachelor a week away from a public proposal, to which Thurston replied, I am me. Nobody owns me. In a third clap-back, the Bachelorette told a user who asked her to save this for the bedroom for the sake of young girls admiring her for just pretending to be in a bikini on a sandy beach . It’s the same, Thurston added. Women can love and embrace their bodies however they want. Don’t be ashamed of them. The review didn’t stop there, however, and in his Instagram Stories, Thurston later revealed a screenshot of a sexist DM shed received after posting the lingerie photo. The hazy post from users implored Thurston to see the situation from another point of view, that is, she could be the reason why someone else’s husband is [masturbating] because men find it difficult to control themselves. They further noted that the photo of Thurstons could harm other relationships and steal that satisfaction and glorification from the woman. Thurston’s public response? It sounds like a problem within the relationship itself. I’m not going to change the way I respond to a man with a problem. It reminds me of how girls in schools have to wear longer dresses so that boys aren’t distracted. No, just no. If a photo of another woman is hurting a relationship, the root cause is deeper than my photo. She also had a lot of support. Thurston shared model Courtney Tillias Instagram story telling trolls to stop telling women what to do with their bodies or how to express themselves. She continued: A woman’s self-esteem, beauty, sensuality, energy, and unique expression is a gift to the world NOT something to be removed, controlled, or limited. In a lighter moment, Thurston shared a meme of comedian Dave Neal with his face superimposed on a Tale of the maids-uniform style. Saw @thekatiethurston making noise with her shenanigans on Instagram, so to help keep men from impure thoughts I thought she might just want to post this from now on, he joked . Protect our men. At least Thurston seems to be able to find some humor in the situation.

