Florida Breaks Record With Over 21,000 New COVID Cases | Entertainment
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day total in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released on Saturday, as its theme parks have again started requiring visitors to wear masks indoors.
The state has become the new national epicenter of the virus, accounting for about a fifth of all new cases in the United States as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and with the state legislature, limited the ability of local authorities to impose restrictions intended to stop the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis on Friday banned school districts from forcing students to wear masks when school resumes next month.
The latest figures were recorded Friday and published Saturday on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. website. The numbers show how quickly the number of cases is increasing in the Sunshine State: Just a day earlier, Florida reported 17,093 new cases daily. The previous peak in Florida was 19,334 reported cases on Jan. 7, before vaccine availability became widespread.
The state reported 409 deaths this week, bringing the total to more than 39,000 since its first in March 2020. The state’s peak occurred in mid-August 2020, when 1,266 people have died in a row. seven day period. Deaths usually follow an increase in hospitalizations of a few weeks.
DeSantis blamed the outbreak on a seasonal increase. More Floridians are indoors due to the hot weather with the air conditioning circulating the virus. About 60% of Floridians 12 and older are vaccinated, which ranks it halfway among states.
The Florida Hospital Association said on Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide were nearing last year’s peak, and one of the state’s largest health systems, AdventHealths Central Florida Division, announced. this week that he would no longer perform elective surgeries to free up resources for COVID-19 patients.
Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld on Saturday became the last theme park complexes in Florida to again ask visitors to wear masks indoors, with Universal also ordering its employees to wear face coverings to protect against COVID- 19, which has increased statewide.
All workers at Universals Florida park began being forced to wear masks indoors on Saturday as workers resumed the practice of social distancing. The Harry Potter and Despicable Me Rides House has also asked visitors to follow federal and local health guidelines by voluntarily wearing face coverings indoors.
The health and safety of our guests and our team members is always our top priority, Universal said in a statement.
Health officials on Friday announced that coronavirus cases in Florida had jumped 50% over the past week, with COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state approaching their peak last year.
SeaWorld posted on its website on Saturday that it recommends visitors follow the recently updated federal recommendations and wear face coverings indoors.
The policy change this week at theme parks came after the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Crosstown’s rival Walt Disney World began forcing employees and guests over the age of 2 to wear masks on Friday, but it also went further. the Walt Disney Co. said in a statement he would require all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States who work at the site to be fully immunized.
Disney employees who are not already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and those who still work from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing vaccine requirements with the union and added that all new hires will need to be fully vaccinated before they start working at the company.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
