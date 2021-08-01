New craft beer, seltzer added to beer stand at fair





A new Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy Craft Beer and a new Michigan Cherry Lemonade seltzer have been added to the Monroe County Fair’s beer tent menu. Visitors can watch live entertainment while sipping a cool drink in the tent which will be open daily at the Eagles Nest booth managed by Floral City Beverage Co. located just east of the First Merchants Bank & Expo Center. The beer stand will be open everyday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Lemonade Shandy is first served with Michigan Cherry Seltzer, a spokesperson for the beverage company said. The seltzer will be served in cans, while the other beers will be served in glasses. The new brands will join favorite beers such as Budweiser, Bud-Lite, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, Shock Top (a wheat-based beer) and Perrin Grapefruit IPA, a beer brewed in Grand Rapids and used at past fairs. Budweiser, Bud-Lite, and Shock Top are all brands brewed by Anheuser-Busch. Berry and citrus seltzers are popular among drinkers today, said Jerry Blanchette, president of beer sales for the fair’s board of directors. We want top-selling beers and soft drinks, that’s what people love, said Blanchette. Berry and citrus seltzers are very popular. The price of a 16-ounce drink will be $ 5, the same as in 2019, when the fair last opened, he said. Visitors 21 and older can drink beer by purchasing tickets when entering the Nest. We’re pretty busy at night, says Blanchettes. With the entertainment tent right next to us, visitors can stand or sit and have a beer while listening to music. Customers are not allowed to leave the beer stand with a drink, noted Blanchette. With the sheriff’s booth just down the street, we’re keeping a pretty good watch on it, he said. Employees at the beverage company set up a cold room for the tent on Friday and also brought two trailers that will store and deliver beer for most of the evening shows in the grandstand. Beer will be sold in the stands and stands for every show in the grandstand except the demolition derby, Blanchette said. Customers who drink in the grandstand will also not be allowed to leave with a drink in hand. At least a half-dozen clubs and school sports organizations have been hired to help with the beer sale under the tent, as in the past. Among the clubs that help are Rotary and Kiwanis. Groups each receive a percentage of the sale proceeds to use for their fundraising efforts. Fair’s board members will handle sales in both the tent and in the stands for the combine demolition derby, Blanchette said. We always did the first day of the fair and then the other groups take care of the rest of the week, he said.

