What Hollywood Took From Mena Suvari

There is so much that Mena Suvari never wanted you to know. And there were ghosts from her past all over this town, ready to keep her secrets. Like the woman she once met at Whole Foods – a woman she had had a threesome with.

“I was mortified, because I was famous then, and she knew me when I wasn’t,” recalls Suvari, one of the most popular young actresses around the turn of the millennium. “I never wanted to be that person for her. Our paths crossing again were uncomfortable and weird, and I found myself in a situation where I had to apologize. “

It wasn’t that she felt bad about sleeping with women or doing it freely. It was because she had spent a large part of her life sacrificing her own desires to please men. In a particularly toxic relationship, a boyfriend had pushed her to solicit women – including this one now at the grocery store – to participate in a porn-inspired threesome with painful sex toys.

This kind of behavior did not correspond to the public image of the actress. In the two 1999 films that made her famous – the teenage comedy “American Pie” and the suburban drama “American Beauty” – the central narrative revolved around the virginity of her characters. She was meant to exude sensuality but practice purity, a theme common to female stars of this generation, including Jessica Simpson, Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon.

But it’s been two decades, and Suvari, now 42, says she’s had enough of pretending. So she wrote a memoir, “The Great Peace”, which will not only shatter her sweet reputation but also, she hopes, free her from shame.

The book is a relic of pre-# MeToo Hollywood era, documenting how Suvari says she “looked like a Faberge egg on the outside but was hollow on the inside.” Starting to model at age 13, she grew up believing that her appearance was mostly what she had to offer. She now thinks she confused that kind of attention with love.

“I took the easy route and bought the image that magazines, TV shows, and the paparazzi had created for me,” she writes in the book. “I was exceptional, a star, special – too special, in fact, to have any problems.”

She immediately tells a poignant story: at 12, she writes, she was raped by her brother’s friend. After moving to Los Angeles as a teenager, a photographer took – and, she says, kept pictures of her naked and underage. She writes that when she was 16, one of her reps – 20 years older than her – allegedly had sex with her and then reminded her to learn her lines or brush her hair before an audition. She contracted herpes, she says.

She married and divorced twice – first, at the age of 21, to Robert Brinkmann, a 37-year-old cinematographer she met while on set. Ten years later, she married Simone Sestito, an Italian concert organizer who she says bled her financially and became physical with her during heated arguments. (In a statement, Sestito denied Suvari’s allegations: “It is very sad and disheartening that Mena has to make up lies about me to try to sell her story; it is a disservice to both herself. and for the real victims of abuse. ”)

Suvari says she numbed her problems with marijuana and, at one point, methamphetamine. She began to criticize her body, getting breast implants only to have them surgically removed years later because they embarrassed her.

Suvari is actually topless when she greets me, inviting me to sit on the bed where she is trying to breastfeed her 4 month old son, Christopher.

“Oh, you’re going to resume the interview now,” she said, trying to calm her firstborn as he started to cry. “He’s an Aries. Full of fire.

For someone who has disclosed so much on the page, Suvari himself is being watched. Although she has let many people into her physical private space today – this journalist, publicist, stylist, makeup artist, photographer and nanny – she does not open quickly. She chooses her words carefully and speaks in a measured tone, a calm reflected in the earth tones that decorate her home.

Her third husband, Mike Hope – a set decorator and prop designer she met five years ago – is also lagging behind. When he hears their son cry, he walks into the bedroom to pick up the child and hands his wife a bowl of cereal.

It was in 2018, while redecorating her home with Hope, that Suvari made a discovery that would lead to “The Great Peace”. While sifting through an old storage unit, she came across artifacts from her teenage years, including a 50-page poetry binder, old photographs, and a diary with a suicide note she didn’t remember having. written.

She knew she had to do something with the material but didn’t know what. She felt like every actress had a scent and a book and thought she should do something “more creative”. But after Suvari played with various ideas – telling her story in a fictional third person, publishing a book of poetry – she was persuaded by a friend to follow the path of memoir.