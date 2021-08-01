Morning Trips, independent band from Fort Walton Beach, to perform at Gulf Fest

FORT WALTON BEACH Brady Lynch wants to build a universe.

The Morning Trips frontman said the independent group from Fort Walton Beach have released three songs since their last interview with the Daily News: Aggression, my parade and We don’t have time (yet) all with their own clips. With each track, they slowly piece together a space and time for Morning Trips consisting of Lynch (vocals / guitar), Logan Clinkingbeard (bass / keyboards), James Amos (guitar) and Noah Townsend (drums) to exist.

I think our band makes little planets every time we release a song, and all of the planets kind of make up the Morning Trips universe, Lynch said. In order to fully realize the idea of ​​life on this planet, we need a video clip. To us, we just don’t feel like the idea or the spirit of the song is fully realized. I think visual expression is almost, in a way, just as important as the song itself to us.

Morning trips released the music video for the single We Have No Time (For Now) on July 15. The group will perform their last singles on July 31 at Gulf Festival at Shoreline Church in Destin and August 21 in Music room in the city center at Fort Walton Beach.

Behind the scenes of the clip “We Have No Time (For Now)”

Lynch had to clear all of her furniture for their latest music video.

The We Have No Time (For Now) video lends itself to an MTV-style aesthetic, Lynch said. They worked with videographer Keno Manuel to bring their vision to life.

We shot the whole video at my house so we moved all my furniture to different rooms and took a bunch of wrapping paper and tin foil and set it up all over my living room to make it look like this. futuristic television set from MTV, Lynch said. At first it was very stressful, because I was like, Oh my god, I have so many things in my house that we have to move, but it was a lot of fun.

His living room and bedroom were their two filming locations, he said.

We wrote a lot of little signs that we hung around my room and decorated my microwave, making it look like a time machine, Lynch said. The idea of ​​the bedroom scenes is supposed to be like, we’re a group and we experience this time travel and we observe all of our notes that we’ve hung on that paranoid looking wall.

The idea of ​​how pop culture always comes back was the big visual theme, Lynch said.

It’s something we’ve always been interested in bands that we grew up listening to, like Paramore, My Chemical Romance, it’s crazy to hear them being the nostalgic sounds now, Lynch said. So that makes us feel a certain type of way, especially when we’ve always been interested in creating music that was like that. It’s cool to see that come back a bit into the mainstream culture.

The band members have always been fans of the music and fashion of the 80s, 90s and 2000s, so they channeled that too, Lynch said.

It’s something that has always excited our group, Lynch said. So having the chance to finally reveal that on a song was really a lot of fun.

Lynch is hoping that creating music videos for all of the band’s songs this year will resonate with people.

Every other video we’ve released this year has had a purpose, but especially these more recent two have a lot of meaning and purpose in the visuals, Lynch said. And they’re not just there to make us look cool or handsome or whatever. Everything is meant to tell a story or act out in something a little bigger than beautiful visuals.