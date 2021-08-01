Entertainment
What is the net worth of Cuba Gooding Jr? Actor must pay $ 6 million in damages to rape accuser
Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr, who has been charged with rape by an unidentified woman, may have to pay his accuser millions of dollars in damages. Recently, Federal Judge Paul Crotty found Gooding responsible in a civil case filed by his rape accuser. The Manhattan judge rendered a default judgment against the actor on Thursday, July 29, in a civil action brought in August 2020. According to the judge, Gooding has already accepted his responsibility since he did not defend himself or did not participate in the action.
The troubled actor is mandated to respond to the judgment at the beginning of September 2021, failing which, he would be required to pay the damages determined by Judge Crotty. The woman, who accused Gooding of raping her at a New York City hotel in 2013, is seeking $ 6 million in damages. The “Pearl Harbor” and “Jerry Maguire” actor reportedly met the woman in the VIP section of a Greenwich Village salon in August 2013. He then invited her to the Mercer Hotel, where he allegedly raped her after playing music from ‘Mumford & Sons’.
What is the net worth of Cuba Gooding Jr?
Born January 2, 1968 in the Bronx, New York, Gooding grew up in a family of singers. However, after his father left the family, he was mainly raised by his mother who was also a singer. Early in his career, Gooding started out as a professional breakdancer. He even continued to perform at the closing ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympics. Before learning theater in the late 1980s, he studied martial arts for three years. Gooding’s acting career began with television shows like “Hill Street Blues,” Amen “and” MacGyver “, as well as an appearance in Eddie Murphy’s film” Coming to America “. Soon his acting prowess was noticed in the industry. In 1991, he got his decisive role in the movie “Boyz n the Hood”. The blockbuster film saw Gooding as the perfect lead actor and propelled him to stardom. Soon he starred in big banner movies like “A Few Good Men”, “Outbreak” and “Lightning Jack”. His role in Tom Cruise’s star “Jerry Maguire,” won him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
However, his career took a nosedive soon after, although he continued to star in some notable films like “Pearl Harbor”, “Radio” or “Rat Race”. In the recent past, he has proven himself once again in ‘American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson’, where he starred as OJ Simpson and won a Primetime Emmy. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cuba Gooding Jr. has an estimated net worth of $ 14 million. He owned a number of properties in Los Angeles, including a large mansion in Pacific Palisades, which he sold for $ 9.8 million. The talented actor was embroiled in serious controversy after being accused of sexual abuse in 2019. After a woman accused him of groping her in a bar, more than 22 women showed up to accuse him improper touching, groping and even rape.
