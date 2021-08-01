Movies and TV Shows Leaving in August – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix is ​​removing a number of movies and TV shows from its streaming library in August. On the cinema side, James Bond titles directed by Daniel Craig Casino Royale and Quantum of Consolation will be released at the end of the month on August 30, while the thrillers American assassin and the Oscar nominee Somnambulist will leave at the beginning of August. Directed by Michael Cuesta and adapted from the novel of the same name by Vince Flynn in 2010, American assassin follows a young black CIA operations recruit (Dylan O’Brien) who works with a Cold War veteran to prevent the detonation of a dishonest nuclear weapon. Michael Keaton and Sanaa Lathan are also on the bill. Somnambulist, the 2014 neo-noir psychological thriller written and directed by Dan Gilroy, stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a thief-turned-stringer who records crimes and violent events in Los Angeles before selling his captured footage to TV channels. local television. Among the dramas coming out this month is Martin Scorsese’s The dead, which features a star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg. The 2006 American crime thriller sees Irish Mafia boss Frank Costello (Nicholson) plant one of his own (Damon) as a mole in the Massachusetts State Police at the same time as DiCaprio’s Billy Costigan is charged by the state police to infiltrate and infiltrate Costello. crew. The film won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among other honors. Other films leaving the platform throughout the month include The Manchurian candidate, Kill the Irishman and The social network; comedies Hot rod, Great bathroom and The great Lebowski, which stars Jeff Bridges as the beloved “The Dude”; and horror titles Resident Evil: the afterlife, Resident, bad, extinction and The ring. Netflix subscribers can also expect to say goodbye to romantic dramas and comedies like Love in fact and The Prince & Me later in the month, as well as animated and family-friendly features Lemony Snicket, a series of unfortunate events, The Muppets and Hi Arnold! The film. When it comes to TV series, get ready to say goodbye to the two seasons of cult favorite Jericho, a 2006 post-apocalyptic action drama that focuses on the residents of a fictional Kansas community as they navigate the aftermath of a nuclear attack on 23 major US cities. The first and second seasons of the Colombian series The panel, which is based on the 2008 novel of the same name and follows a former drug dealer who writes a fictional account of his experiences in the North Valley Cartel, will also be leaving the streaming service. Despite the departure of all content, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added during the month. Read on for the list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in August. 1st of August

American assassin August 4

#cats_the_mewvie August 7

The promise August 9

The Cartel: Season 1

The Cartel: Season 2

Somnambulist 12 august

Security not assured

Scary Movie 5 August 14th

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2 August 15th

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

I would have loved to be there 20 August

Kill the Irishman

Northern Standard: Keys to the Kingdom

The founder 22 august

1BR 26 august

Angry Birds 2 movie August 27

A princess for Christmas August 29

Strange but true August 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann show

Full output

Quantum of Consolation

Stranger than fiction August 31

Adrift

angel eyes

The great Lebowski

Chinese district

The dead

Election

The girl next door

Hi Arnold! The film

Hot rod

Lemony Snicket, a series of unfortunate events (2004)

Love in fact

Love is coming

The Manchurian candidate

Monsters vs. aliens

The Muppets

Most Wanted Muppets

Nacho Libre

Moon kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: the afterlife

Resident, bad, extinction

The ring

Route of perdition

Social network

Super bad

The wife of the time traveler

