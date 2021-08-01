Scientists discover Patrick and SpongeBob in “real life” on ocean expedition





Scientists have discovered what some call “real life” SpongeBob and Patrick: from the timeless and beloved Nickelodeon cartoon “SpongeBob”. The characters, a yellow sea sponge with buck teeth and a pin-headed pink starfish, have been on television for more than two decades. HOW TO REDUCE THE RISK OF A SHARK ATTACK So when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) Retriever Seamount a remote-controlled ocean going vehicle grabbed the pair sitting side-by-side in the Atlantic Ocean, it was difficult for Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History marine biologist Christopher Mah not to make the comparison. “I normally avoid these refs … but WOW. THE REAL LIFE SpongeBob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retriever seamount 1885m,” Mah tweeted Tuesday. “I thought it would be funny to make the comparison, which for once was actually quite comparable to the iconic images / colors of cartoon characters,” Mah told Business Insider on Wednesday. “As a starfish biologist, most of Patrick and SpongeBob’s representations are incorrect.” Mah noted in the post that the pink Chondraster star was probably hoping to eat the Hertwigia sponge, instead of teaming up to sell candy bars to the people of Bikini Bottom. NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC RECOGNIZES THE SOUTH OCEAN AS THE FIFTH OCEAN He then posted an image from the 2013 North Atlantic Canyons Expedition to Okeaanos showing a Chondraster feeding on a sponge. ROVs are part of NOAA 2021 North Atlantic Stepping Stone Expedition: New England and Corner Rise Seamounts Expedition, during which the NOAA vessel Okeanos Explorer would gather information about unknown and poorly understood areas of deep water off the east coast. “During this expedition, scientific teams at sea and on land will work together to map the seabed and observe many targeted sites in this region for the first time,” the agency said of the telepresence mission. “Unmanned vehicle (ROV) dives are scheduled for July 2 to 28, at depths ranging from 250 to 4,000 meters (820 to 13,124 feet).” Scientists have been stationed on land and at sea to observe regions including deepwater coral and sponge communities, fish habitats, areas expected to have high levels of marine mineral accretion, flanks deep seamounts and guyot peaks, seamounts, canyon ecosystems in the northeast. and Seamounts Marine National Monument, and other unexplored areas in the New England and Corner Rise Seamounts. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP NOAA has scheduled a total of 25 day and night ROV dive missions before completing its expedition on Thursday. Shipping will also help NOAA’s Atlantic Seabed Partnership for Integrated Research and Exploration (ASPIRE), a long-term multinational collaborative field program “focused on improving collective knowledge and understanding of the North Atlantic”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/science/scientists-find-real-life-patrick-spongebob-ocean-expedition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos