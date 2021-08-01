Entertainment
August 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter
Summer may be coming to an end everywhere else, but Netflix is heating up with a slew of debuts on the big and small screen, as well as its new regular rotation of existing TV shows and movies.
Later this month, the streamer is set to launch the long-awaited dark fantasy The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare. Produced by The witcher executive producer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the animated spin-off serves as the origin story for Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir.
Around mid-August, the new thriller by John David Washington Beckett, which also features Steep Tombr and The green knight actress Alicia Vikander, will bow. The film follows an American on vacation in Greece (Washington) who must make his way to the American Embassy to clear his name after becoming the target of a manhunt and trapped by a dangerous political plot following a devastating accident.
Two expected young adult films will also be released on Netflix in August, including the Contemporary and the Traded Genre. She is all that remake, He is all that, which features real-life influencer Addison Rae as a teenage on-screen influencer who tries to turn a high school misfit, played by Tanner Buchanan, into the King of the Ball. The second is The kissing booth 3, the long-awaited conclusion to the hit Netflix trilogy that stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.
Other movie titles released on the streamer this month include two films directed by Leonardo DiCaprio – that of Christopher Nolan Start and that of Steven Spielberg Catch Me If You Can – alongside the 80s classic Ferris Bueller’s day off; Oscar winner Sea biscuit; starring Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland Space Cowboys; coming of age drama My girl and its sequel My daughter 2; and puppet comedy Team America: World Police.
On TV, Sandra Oh stars in upcoming comedy-drama series The chair, who follows Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as chair of the English department – and one of the few women and people of color – at Pembroke University. The show is written by Amanda Peet, who co-wrote the pilot with Annie Julia Wyman, and is produced by Peet alongside The iron Throne showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.
Other notable TV releases include the fifth season of the DreamWorks animated series. Fast and furious spy runners; Paris Hilton’s premieres Cooking with Paris and Cooking team, a series of dessert contests from Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi; as well as old but goodies like the five seasons of fan favorites Friday night lights and the Seven Seasons of NBC Comedy Directed by Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin 30 Rockk.
Read on for the full list of titles coming to Netflix in August.
1st of August
Beethoven
Beethoven 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s game
The deep blue sea
The edge of seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s day off
Five feet apart
Friday night lights: Seasons 1-5
Good luck chuck
Haunting Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter x hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Start
Lincoln’s lawyer
Losers
The machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My girl
my daughter 2
The Internet
The original kings of comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Sea biscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
August 3
Pray far away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top secret UFO projects: declassified
August 4
Consequences
American Masters: inventing David Geffen
Car Masters: From rust to wealth: Season 3
Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami
Z control: Season 2
Cooking with Paris
August 6
Hit and run
Navarasa
Swarm
Vivo
August 8
Quartet
August 9
Shaman king
August 10
Gabby’s dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold: Malice at the Palace
August 11
Cooking team
The kissing booth 3
The asphalt goddess
Micha and the wolves
12 august
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing is the same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Aug 13
Beckett
New cherry flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for good
The kingdom
Valerie: Season 2
August 15th
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal does not dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of shame
August 17
To go! To go! Cory carson: Season 5
Untold: Dealing with the Devil
August 18
The vanquished
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 19
Like crazy
20 August
The chair
Everything will be alright
The Loud House Movie
Nice girl
23 august
The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare
24 august
Oggy Oggy
Unpublished: Caitlyn Jenner
25 august
Bob Ross: happy accidents, betrayal and greed
Click bait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel makeover
November man
The old ways
Open your eyes
Post Mortem: No one dies in Skarnes
High rainbow: Part 2
Really love
The river runner
Tayo the little bus: Season 4
Water man
26 august
Edens Zero
Family meeting: Part 4
August 27
He is all that
I heart Arlo
Titretown High
August 28
Barber shop bread: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 31
Sparkling joy
Untold: Crime and Punishment
