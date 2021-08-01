August 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

Summer may be coming to an end everywhere else, but Netflix is ​​heating up with a slew of debuts on the big and small screen, as well as its new regular rotation of existing TV shows and movies.

Later this month, the streamer is set to launch the long-awaited dark fantasy The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare. Produced by The witcher executive producer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the animated spin-off serves as the origin story for Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir.

Around mid-August, the new thriller by John David Washington Beckett, which also features Steep Tombr and The green knight actress Alicia Vikander, will bow. The film follows an American on vacation in Greece (Washington) who must make his way to the American Embassy to clear his name after becoming the target of a manhunt and trapped by a dangerous political plot following a devastating accident.

Two expected young adult films will also be released on Netflix in August, including the Contemporary and the Traded Genre. She is all that remake, He is all that, which features real-life influencer Addison Rae as a teenage on-screen influencer who tries to turn a high school misfit, played by Tanner Buchanan, into the King of the Ball. The second is The kissing booth 3, the long-awaited conclusion to the hit Netflix trilogy that stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

Other movie titles released on the streamer this month include two films directed by Leonardo DiCaprio – that of Christopher Nolan Start and that of Steven Spielberg Catch Me If You Can – alongside the 80s classic Ferris Bueller’s day off; Oscar winner Sea biscuit; starring Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland Space Cowboys; coming of age drama My girl and its sequel My daughter 2; and puppet comedy Team America: World Police.

On TV, Sandra Oh stars in upcoming comedy-drama series The chair, who follows Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as chair of the English department – and one of the few women and people of color – at Pembroke University. The show is written by Amanda Peet, who co-wrote the pilot with Annie Julia Wyman, and is produced by Peet alongside The iron Throne showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Other notable TV releases include the fifth season of the DreamWorks animated series. Fast and furious spy runners; Paris Hilton’s premieres Cooking with Paris and Cooking team, a series of dessert contests from Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi; as well as old but goodies like the five seasons of fan favorites Friday night lights and the Seven Seasons of NBC Comedy Directed by Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin 30 Rockk.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Netflix in August.

1st of August

Beethoven

Beethoven 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s game

The deep blue sea

The edge of seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s day off

Five feet apart

Friday night lights: Seasons 1-5

Good luck chuck

Haunting Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter x hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Start

Lincoln’s lawyer

Losers

The machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My girl

my daughter 2

The Internet

The original kings of comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Sea biscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

August 3

Pray far away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top secret UFO projects: declassified

August 4

Consequences

American Masters: inventing David Geffen

Car Masters: From rust to wealth: Season 3

Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami

Z control: Season 2

Cooking with Paris

August 6

Hit and run

Navarasa

Swarm

Vivo

August 8

Quartet

August 9

Shaman king

August 10

Gabby’s dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

August 11

Cooking team

The kissing booth 3

The asphalt goddess

Micha and the wolves

12 august

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing is the same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Aug 13

Beckett

New cherry flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for good

The kingdom

Valerie: Season 2

August 15th

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal does not dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

August 16

Walk of shame

August 17

To go! To go! Cory carson: Season 5

Untold: Dealing with the Devil

August 18

The vanquished

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 19

Like crazy

20 August

The chair

Everything will be alright

The Loud House Movie

Nice girl

23 august

The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare

24 august

Oggy Oggy

Unpublished: Caitlyn Jenner

25 august

Bob Ross: happy accidents, betrayal and greed

Click bait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel makeover

November man

The old ways

Open your eyes

Post Mortem: No one dies in Skarnes

High rainbow: Part 2

Really love

The river runner

Tayo the little bus: Season 4

Water man

26 august

Edens Zero

Family meeting: Part 4

August 27

He is all that

I heart Arlo

Titretown High

August 28

Barber shop bread: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31

Sparkling joy

Untold: Crime and Punishment