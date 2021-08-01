Where was “Love, For Real” filmed? Distribution and filming locations

Crown Media

Hallmark Channel’s newest film, “Love, For Real,” premieres Saturday, July 31 at 9:00 p.m. EST and 8:00 p.m. Central. This is part of Hallmark’s Summer Nights 2021 film schedule. The film stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu and Taiana Tully. Read on to learn all about where the movie was shot and the talented actors who brought the movie to life.

If you can’t see the movie on July 31, it will also air on August 1 at 7 p.m. EST, August 5 at 8 p.m., August 8 at 1 p.m., August 14 at 3 p.m. and August 26 at 4 p.m. EST.

“Love, For Real” was filmed in Hawaii

“Love, for Real” was filmed on location in Hawaii, notably in Oahu, according to IMDb. According to Instagram posts shared during filming, most of the filming took place in April and May 2021.

Bridges shared this photo in North Shore, Oahu, while filming. On May 2, she wrote that she was returning to the mainland (California) after filming her movie.

Tully shared a lot of photos from his time on set. On May 7, she shared these photo sets (including a video at the end) from her shoot. The opening photo matches what she’s wearing in the promotional photos for the film.

On June 4, she shared a note with her friends about her gratitude for making the movie. She wrote, in part: “Thank you @maclainnelson for believing in me, championing my cause and giving me the chance to play Bree ❤️ It was truly an amazing experience thanks to the actors and the incredibly talented team of #LoveForReal

Excited for all of you to see this one on @hallmarkchannel ☺️ ”

Foster shared this photo of Hawaii on April 14.

Sasha Clements, who also stars in the film and is married to Bleu, shared this photo when she visited her on the Kailua Beach set in May. She wrote: “Totally came to make sure he had everything he needed for his shirtless scene. Certainly not come just to watch it. Just be a supportive life partner here! “

On May 8, she posted a series of photos and wrote, “Finally understand the Shaka sign! Corbin said I held him too high, sounding like I was saying “call me!” »🤦🏻‍♀️ Anyway, here we are at @germainesluau which was a great way to celebrate the end of our shoot in Hawaii❤️ Mahalo for having received us! “

She posted this clip from the movie and wrote: “LOVE, FOR REAL” airing July 31st on @hallmarkchannel. See what we were doing in Hawaii! ⁠I had so much fun rejecting @corbinbleu’s advances and tearfully confessing my love for another 😜 ”

On June 5, Bleu went skydiving with director Maclain Nelson:

They both agreed it was the best day ever to shoot:

On May 16, Nelson shared these photos after filming was completed. He wrote: “I want to take a second and thank my amazing cast of #LoveForReal If there is a funniest, nicer, more talented and more beautiful bunch of actors on earth I challenge them to a dance party / karaoke fight, because these people were amazing. I can’t wait for everyone to see their work. Prepare to laugh! I’ll keep you posted when this one airs on @hallmarkchannel aloha and mahalo !!! ALSO, fun tip When you have the best cast ever assembled in the current century, MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A FARMER KILLER TAN when you pose with them.

He said the experience in Oahu was amazing.

Meet the cast

Chloe Bridges is Hayley. Her credits include “Schooled”, “Browse”, “The Rookie”, “Insatiable” (Roxy), “Game Over, Man !,” “The Final Girls”, “Charmed”, “Daytime Divas” (Kibby), ” Pretty Little Liars “(Sydney),” Faking It “(Zita),” The Carrie Diaries “(Donna),” Freddie “(Zoey), and more. She is married to Adam DeVine.

Scott Michael Foster is Luke. Her credits include “You”, “5 Years Apart”, “The Boy Behind the Door”, “In the Key of Love”, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Nathaniel), “Blood & Oil” (Wick), “Chasing Life “(Leo),” Once Upon a Time “(Kristoff),” Hunt and Catch Fire “(Hunt),” Zero Hour “(Arron),” Californication “(Tyler),” The River “(Jonas),” Greek ”(Cappie), and more.

Corbin Bleu is Marco. Her credits include “A Christmas Dance Reunion” (for 2021), “Dynasty”, “Acting for a Cause”, “Supergirl”, “Ovid and the Art of Love”, “The Fosters”, “Drop Dead Diva”, ” Megachurch Murder ”,“ One Life to Live ”(Jeffrey King),“ ”The Beautiful Life: TBL”, “Flight 29 Down” (Nathan), and more.

Bleu is married to Sasha Clements, who plays Candace in the film. Her credits include “Degrassi: The Next Generation” (Cat), “Open Heart”, “How to Build a Better Boy”, “Lost Girl”, “Really Me”, “Majority Rules!” (Kiki), and more.

Taiana Tully is Bree. Her credits include “Magnum PI”, “Aloha Surf Hotel”, “Water Like Fire”, “Hawaii Five-0” and more.

Camille Kostek is Emily. Her credits include “Wipeout”, “Fashionably Yours”, “I Feel Pretty” and more.

Karen Malina White is Marie. Her credits include “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Shirley), “9-1-1”, “Mom”, “Lodge 49” (Trish), “Animal Kingdom”, “I Didn’t Do It” (Betty ), “Jump In: The Movie”, “The Mentalist”, “Suits”, “The Proud Family” (Dijonay), “Malcolm & Eddie” (Nicolette), “Hangin ‘with Mr. Cooper” (Florence / Sandra) , “Chicago Hope”, “Me and the Boys” (Janet), “Getting by” (Yolanda), “A Different World” and “The Cosby Show” (Charmaine), and more.

Also featured are:

Carson Fagerbakke (Vanessa)

Keala Patterson (Caroline)

Yasmeen Sulieman (Luanne)

Heidi Fielek (Kate)

Darren Darnborough (Keith)

