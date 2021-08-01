God of War fans think they’ve found the perfect actor to play Kratos in a movie





Fans believe they’ve found the perfect fit to star in a God of War movie after an advertisement shows the promising actor positioned by Kratos.

the God of the war the protagonist of the Kratos series certainly has a very distinct look. However, after an ad found online places him next to a certain actor, fans believe they’ve found the perfect cast if a live-action adaptation were to happen. God of the war is a beloved action-adventure game series developed by Sony Santa Monica, the games beginning by examining Greek mythology. The series debuted in 2005 and spawned several sequels across multiple PlayStation consoles before finally being rebooted in 2018 to gain widespread acclaim. The reboot changed the focus of the series towards Norse mythology and changed the series’ protagonist, Kratos, to become influenced by the Vikings. It’s a look that only a very special actor would be able to achieve.

RELATED: God of War Fan Shows Kratos Costume With Leviathan Ax An advertisement for a promotion offering a six-month free trial of Apple TV + for PlayStation 5 owners has sparked the imagination online, as an actor with the same menacing physique that Kratos is known for. The ad, which was posted on Reddit for discussion by Basic-Rope2553 and Gwunbleidd_1988, features American actor Jason Momoa scowling alongside Kratos with close-ups on their faces. The similar lighting and pose enlightened fans that they look remarkably alike, meaning Mamoa could fit into aGod of the warfilm or television adaptation. Next to The iron Throne, Jason Momoa has appeared in several blockbusters such asJustice League and Aquaman. In addition to these, he also played the incumbent Conan in the Conan the Barbarian reboot, a series that presents the same kind of war that would lend itself well to a God of the war role. Unfortunately, Sony recently denied rumors that it was working on a God of the war adaptation to cinema or television. While video game films generally do not have a good track record with poorly received films such as Alone in the dark, Bloodrayne, and Max Payne To bring down public opinion on what video game movies could be, there has also been a reasonably solid effort. Recently, Sonic the hedgehog and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu have shown that video game movies can be perfectly watchable. Netflix The witcher the series was also well received, earning a second season. This would be the perfect time to make a God of the war film with Momoa. The series has picked up steam after the excellent release of the reboot and the sequel to come.God of War: Ragnarokgenerates a lot of hype. Momoa also has a sequel to him on the way, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, so Momoa and the God of the war franchise are about as popular as they could hope to be at this point. Sony is working on several other game adaptations, including Unexplored, Ghost of Tsushima, and The last of us.If the fans are lucky, God of the war may soon receive the same treatment. God of War: Ragnarok is slated for release in 2022 on PS4 and PS5. MORE: God of War: Ragnarok Should ‘Steal’ Cory Barlog’s Iconic Line Starfield could be the last nail in the coffin for Beyond Good and Evil 2



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/god-of-war-perfect-kratos-actor-jason-momoa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos