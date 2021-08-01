Entertainment
Black Panther’s new actor Marvels may have been revealed
Devastating news has fallen About a year ago. Beloved Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman had passed away after quietly battling cancer for years. Even Disney didn’t know on his condition. Speculation has grown over how Marvel would handle the loss. the Black Panther the sequel was in development, although it was clear that changes would be needed.
In the months since Bosemans’ death we’ve seen all kinds of rumors about the upcoming Black Panther actor. Fans called on Marvel not to recast TChalla. Instead, Shuri (Letitia Wright) is expected to be Wakanda’s new warrior leader. Marvel then announced the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever title in December. It was at this point that Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel would not be replacing Boseman with a new actor. The top Marvel executive did not say who would play Black Panther in the sequel at the time. Now, however, a new leak may reveal Marvels’ plans for Black Panther in Wakanda forever. Notice, some spoilers follow below.
The candidates
Some of the rumors we’ve seen since last August said that Shuri could be the next Black Panther. Just like in the comics, and just like Marvel wanted to happen eventually. Others have said that either MBaku (Winston Duke) or Nakia (Lupita Nyongo) could be a potential Black Panther in the sequel. Or at least worthy contenders. We even saw rumors that said a brand new actor would be the next Black Panther. It wouldn’t be Shuri, MBaku, or Nakia.
Then we had reports claiming that Shuri will become Black Panther, but she won’t get the title straight away. Shell has to prove himself in the movie Before he replaces his brother as the leader of Wakanda.
This brings us to This hashtag shows supposed scoop. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t give us the identity of the new Black Panther right off the bat. The film has undergone tons of rewrites, according to the report. This is understandable. Boseman’s passing has forced Marvel to rethink the highly anticipated sequel.
Marvel studios
The identity of the new actor of Black Panther revealed
According to the report, Marvel will not reveal who will play Black Panther in the marketing of the films. Well, we have to wait until we see it in theaters to find out:
We can share that you shouldn’t expect Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to immediately respond to who the next Black Panther is. Don’t even expect marketing materials or any pre-release content to ruin it. Marvel Studios turns the question of Who’s the Next Black Panther? in an integral part of the story, and that will be a main storyline in the film. The movie will feature a few suitors and touch on a few possibilities, but by the end of the movie you’ll have a definitive answer as to who the next Black Panther will be.
The report says that Shuri will indeed become Black Panther. She will take over in the third act and defeat the main antagonist. The report does not say how Marvel will handle the passage of Bosemans. A previous report noted that TChalla could die offscreen, maybe from a disease. And we shouldn’t expect Marvel to use a CGI version of TChalla in the sequel.
This hashtag show also claims that the main villain of Wakanda forever is Namor the submariner. Other reports said the same thing. We heard months ago that actor Tenoch Huerta would play Namor, and this latest report backs it up. There is no Doctor Doom in Black panther 2.
Wakanda forever launches July 8, 2022. Until then, listen to Boseman in the MCU one last time in the next one What if? TV show. Hell plays a variant of TChalla who ended up becoming Star-Lord instead of Black Panther.
