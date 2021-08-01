Hum shaadi kar chuke sanam: Why does Bollywood insist that women see the rab in the men they are married to?

As I watched Vikrant Massey dismember in the recently released Haseen Dillruba, the practical Patty in me began to think about what else he could have done to save his beloved wife. Meanwhile, the passionate pati and his pativrata biwi came together, with two beating hearts and three palms between them. As I watched their Hindi pulp fiction inspired romance find its forever happiness, I began to feel a tremendous sense of déjà vu. Hadn’t I seen this before?

A passionate, bubbly, beautiful and / or rebellious girl falls in love with a handsome young man. Usually it’s a visitor, neighbor, guest, or the proverbial naughty handsome boy who makes his head spin. Unfortunately, either she is dumped or she is forcibly separated from him by her parents whose decision-making is entirely motivated by the concerns of log kya kahenge or ladki ki shaadi nahin ho rahin.

Enter the future husband. This man is the antithesis of boyfriend. He is usually not conventionally handsome or in some cases is made to look deliberately dull like Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. But beneath the exterior of the man next door beats the heart of a man who does not offer feverish passion, but eternal wala love. Love formalized by the sindoor, bound by the mangalsutra and legitimized by society in general.

In so many Bollywood films over the years, the girl who falls in love is only act 1 of the story. Her marriage that finally forces her to become an adult, come of age and, more importantly, understand what true love is.

From Swami where Shabana Azmi chose her husband played by Girish Karnad, to Woh Saat Din, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Rab ne Bana di Jodi, Tanu Weds Manu, Manmarziya and now Haseen Dillruba, we have seen many stories where the husband / arranged to find marriage, helps his wife understand the meaning of true love and transforms her into a mature and caring human being.

Girish Karnad with Shabana Azmi in the movie Swami directed by Basu Chatterjee (1977). (Express archive)

It’s quite the tame story of the shrew with a generous dose of Stockholm Syndrome, where the woman decides that she has in fact fallen in love with the man she never wanted to marry. . Marriage is a major milestone in the journey of Hindi film heroines, and female characters in mainstream Bollywood films often have their journey defined by their marital status.

Isn’t it time we started writing mature stories where a wife accomplishes more than a husband?

Think about it. Men in Bollywood movies find true love, a job, go through an existential crisis or discover a passion growing up, or in Bollywood terminology, come of age. Ranbir has come of age since making his debut. But he managed to wake up and become a rockstar without ever having to say yes to anyone. On the flip side, in Queen, the character of Kangana only came out on top after being dumped a day before her wedding.

Kangana Ranaut in Reine. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram)

Moreover, romanticizing post-shaadi love and glorifying the institution and its external symbols like sindoor and mangalsutra, only justifies the pressure on women to marry a certain type of man. Showing that women fall in love with the men their families forced them to marry, sadly reiterates that marriage is essential to a woman’s happiness and, more disturbingly, to emotional and intellectual development. Boyfriends are for stupid young girls; an adult woman is mature, married and well settled.

Aishwarya chooses Ajay Devgn because he apparently teaches her that true love is selfless. So she chooses to be with him and not the man she is madly in love with. Anushka Sharma has an overnight revelation that her husband is in fact a gift from God. In Manmarziyan, I had hoped that the character of Taapsee would take some time to figure out what she wanted out of life. But moments after signing the divorce papers, Rumi shares a moment with her ex-husband, telling us the two are ready to rekindle their relationship.

A poster from the movie Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam.

The only exceptions I can think of are perhaps Chak De, where women are largely not interested in marriage, Mary Kom where her husband is supportive but never a catalyst for self-improvement, Tumhari Sulu where she pursues her dreams after years of searching for a passion, and non-traditional films like Lipstick Under my Burkha or Margherita with a Straw where women explore romance and their sexuality without a moral subtext of the story.

Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu.

Why is it so hard to imagine that Rumi, or any other woman for that matter, could be happy even though she is not married, or currently not in a serious relationship? It makes you wonder why Bollywood movies or even Hollywood movies, for that matter, struggle to tell a woman’s story without involving romance, marriage, and marital issues? While many men are envied and glorified for being single people who can date as many women as they want, a single woman inexplicably makes the people around her uncomfortable.

Why isn’t she married? She doesn’t want kids? Isn’t she alone? Doesn’t she want to get married so that she can finally start her life and be really happy? Whole families are involved in making sure that ki ladki ki shaadi ache ghar mein ho, and unfortunately much of our cinema only amplifies this obsession by putting the institution on a pedestal through a cinema watched by a mass audience.

Love is wonderful, and marriage to the right man or woman can really change the course of an individual’s life. But neither marriage nor love is the key to making a woman happy, fulfilled, or less self-centered. Marriage does not guarantee a happy life forever, and single women can live very happily without ek chutki sindoor or saat phere.