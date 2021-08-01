Bollywood wishes Kiara Advani on her birthday





New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Actress Kiara Advani received birthday greetings from fans and fellow Bollywood celebrities when she was 29 on Saturday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty and others, took to social media to wish the “Kabir Singh” actor his birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to wish her “Good Newwz” co-star a birthday. Sharing a stunning monochrome photo of Kiara, she wrote, “Happy birthday, gorgeous @kiaraadvani. He posted two stills from their movie on his Instagram Story which features the two stars kissing. Along with the first snapshot he wrote: “Kya? Aaj @kiaraadvani ka buddayyy hai ???” while next to the second shot he wrote: “Happy budddayyyy Preettiii” in reference to the character’s name, Kiara starred in “Kabir Singh”. Katrina Kaif also wished Kiara by sharing a great photo of Kiara and writing, “Happy Birthday @kiaraadvani. Stay beautiful and blessed.” Sara Ali Khan also wrote a long note for the birthday girl on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo from their party at fashion maestro Manish Malhotra. The divas could be seen paired up in white outfits. Along with the stunning pic, Sara wrote, “Happy happy birthday to you @kiaraadvani. Good luck with hopefully yet another killer performance and see you soon for our ginger tea party. Keep shining!” Wishing the “prettiest” person a happy birthday she knows, Ananya Panday shared a stunning snap of Kiara on her Instagram Story. Next to the gorgeous photo, she wrote: “Happy birthday, gorgeous @kiaraadvani. You are the warmest, sweetest person I know. Have the best year.” Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor and others also wished the ‘Lust Stories Actor their birthday. Speaking of her work, Kiara Advani is currently awaiting the release of “Shershaah” with her boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Besides “Shershaah”, the actor has the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” produced by Karan Johar, the comedy directed by Anees Bazmee “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and the next untitled Shashank Khaitan in the works. She has also joined the cast of Southern star Ram Charan’s upcoming film, which is directed by acclaimed director Shankar. The next film marks Kiara and Ram Charan’s second collaboration. The two had previously collaborated on the telugu action film ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’, released in 2019. (ANI)

