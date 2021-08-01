Niskayuna’s James Read: From Stockade to Hollywood Fame

James Reads’ acting debut over 50 years ago at First Reformed Church in the Schenectadys Stockade neighborhood may have been a modest success, but it certainly hasn’t changed his life.

We did a Lady Gregory play on the Fellowship Hall stage downstairs, and it gave me the idea that maybe I was good at it, this thing called playing, said Read, a graduate of Niskayuna High from 1971 who has remained a busy Hollywood actor for four decades now. It was fun, we did a few little dramas that went pretty well, so I learned that I had that ability to act. But it wasn’t something I wanted to pursue.

It quickly changed. Over the next several years he fell in love with the profession, secured a regular television job in the 1982 hit series Remington Steele, and then enjoyed enormous success when he starred alongside Patrick Swayze in the historic 1985 miniseries, North and Sud. One of the most recognizable faces on television, Read, who turned 68 on Saturday, continues to work steadily and can currently be seen in a recurring role on daytime television in the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. .

I still marvel a bit about it all and how I get paid to do it, Read said from his home outside of Los Angeles last week. And I like it. It’s really fun. If I didn’t do it professionally, I would probably still be an actor doing community theater.

Before discovering his love of the show, Read thought he was going to become a ranger.

I wanted to start college with a clear idea of ​​what I wanted to do, Read recalls. Given the time, in 1971, I thought I would be happy to be a ranger, so I applied to the University of Vermont and entered their forestry program. Before long I realized it wasn’t even close to what could make me happy. I suddenly had no idea what I wanted to do, so I dropped out of college for about a year and a half.

He spent much of that time backpacking Europe on his own, without any ability to speak a foreign language.

When I got to England it was great because I could talk to people, but I still didn’t know anyone, Read said. I thought it would be a good idea to go to the theater so I started going to the West End and Stratford. It was my first real introduction to theater, and I was blown away. I realized the potential of the theater. I appreciated what it could do to an audience.

Back to school

When Read returned to the United States from Europe, he immediately resumed his academic life.

I decided I had to go back to school and do it right away because if I hadn’t done it by then I might never have gone, he said. declared. I wanted to keep the mode of travel I was in, and because I had never been west of Buffalo, I applied to places I might want to live. So I applied to Oregon and got accepted.

He traveled to the West Coast in search of a degree in TV production, but his good looks helped him stay in front of the camera, or at least at that point on stage.

I got involved in a few student plays and got picked in my freshman year, Read recalls. Nobody knew who I was because I didn’t have a theater degree and didn’t take drama classes, so I was a bit of an aberration. But I was chosen for a production of Our Town, and it ended up being very successful. We won a regional competition and ended up going to the Kennedy Center for the National College Theater Festival. It was my first experience with large-scale production and it was quite intoxicating. So I continued to do plays.

Next stop: Denver

After graduation, Read traveled to New York City to find a job in television production, but ended up performing in a few productions outside of Broadway. Then on a trip across the country in 1979, his automobile died while driving through Denver.

I was driving west, my car blew up in Denver, so one night in Denver turned into three years, Read said.

He was hired by the Denver Circle Theater as an understudy and when one of the key players was injured on opening night, Read replaced the rest of the run.

I became a full member of the company, got my union card and had a great time there, but when you want to be a professional actor and make a living, there are only two places to go. . New York and Los Angeles. So I headed for LA.

Denver Circle Theater director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, who has worked at the Capital Repertory Theater in Albany for over two decades now, sent him on his way with her best wishes, currently as artistic director of production.

I still remember Jim’s performance in American Buffalo and Miss Julie, and it was clear he was capable of great things, Mancinelli-Cahill said. He had the ability to draw audiences to him. He was a very charismatic actor.

Mancinelli-Cahill said Read is both confident and easy to like.

He was wonderful and arrogant, she said. I loved every minute of working with him. He could see through a scythe in half a second, and he could make me laugh. I love it in an actor.

Regular work in LA

Read didn’t have a lot of free time when he arrived in Los Angeles. His first gig was a quick stint on Cheers in 1982, and after spending most of 1983 on Remington Steel, he was never out of work for long. In 1984 he started working on a miniseries produced by David L. Wolper, the man who created Roots in 1977 and The Thorn Birds in 1983. North and South made Read a star, and he stuck. with the series for the second installment in 1986 and a third version in 1994.

I was moving up through the ranks, doing a lot of episodic roles, and I was in France making a TV movie called Lace II, when my agent called me, Read recalls. Warner Brothers was doing Lace II, and they were also planning this massive Civil War miniseries based on the John Jakes novels. I was about to take a flight to Schenectady and my agent asked me to come to LA instead. She insisted that I come back to LA, so I did.

Read got the job from George Hazard, a northerner at West Point, and worked alongside Swayze, who played a caddy named Orry Main from the South. Their on-camera chemistry helped make the series a huge success.

We spent a lot of time together and got pretty close while filming North and South, Read said of Swayze, who died of cancer in 2009. We lost touch a few years later, but I will remember always from him with emotion.

Despite being a busy actor, Read found time in 1988 to marry Wendy Kilbourne, whom he had met while filming North and South, and to start raising a family. He also had the energy to start a master’s degree in psychology at Pepperdine University.

I’ve always been fascinated with child psychology and just had a new baby, so I managed to fit some things into my schedule and started taking classes at Pepperdine, a said Read. I thought, what could I do during a lull in my career, but it really became an intellectual quest. It took a while but I’m done.

Return to Niskayuna

While the remains of his parents, Wally and Irish Read, are in the columbarium at First Reformed, he has little reason to return to the Schenectady area these days. He did, however, return in 1986 to be inducted into the Niskayuna High School Hall of Fame, and in 2010 he returned for a combined reunion with the class of 1970 and 1971. Mark Mindel, a Niskayuna graduate of 1970, grew up in the same area of ​​Upper Union Street as Read and was a good friend before the Reads walked up Route 7 to Avon Crest.

We played a lot together in what was a tight-knit neighborhood before it moved to another part of Niskayuna, said Mindel, a longtime teacher and one of the capital region’s top runners since. years. We had a lot of fun and the Reads, his older brother Billy and younger sister Robin, were part of the gang. I was the closest to Jimmy because he was only a year behind me. He was a very nice person and it was great to see him at our reunion in 2010.

Read, a Buffalo native who moved to Niskayuna in fifth grade, cannot recall being as active in high school activities as being a member of the ski club for three years.

I kind of grew up in First Reformed, and Mary Bee was the person running the drama club at the church, Read said. She had also staged the Schenectady Light Opera Company and a few other places, but other than those little dramas that we did at First Reformed, I never really had any traction in Niskayuna. I was more interested in rebelling against all forms of authority, so I never did anything structured with school. I went out for soccer once, but I was a six foot bean and got kicked out of shit.

Read fondly remembers Frank Taormina, his principal at Van Antwerp High School as well as High School, and when he was inducted into the Niskayuna Hall of Fame in 1986, he was asked to choose a favorite teacher. He chose Gary Goodness.

He was my physics teacher, so I surprised a lot of people when I mentioned him, said Read, who around this time also got great reviews for playing Cary Grant in the 1987 TV movie Poor Little Rich. Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story. I was not a good student of physics. I was horrible. But he was an exceptional and very entertaining teacher. He was one of those people who are involved in a profession they were born to do, so I wanted to honor him and his commitment.

In addition to his TV movies and regular guest appearances, Read has also had recurring roles in Persons Unknown (2010) and Charmed (2001-2006). He recently worked for Seth MacFarlane for the third season of The Orville on Hulu, but the show has yet to air.

Having recurring roles, for me, is a bit perfect, he said. I’m over an hour from Los Angeles, so doing anything on a daily basis can be exhausting. By doing recurring roles, I appreciate both a stable income and the ability to do other projects.

He has no plans to retire anytime soon.

I don’t know too many actors who are officially retiring, he laughs. You can’t play the lead anymore, but as long as I remember my lines and touch my marks, I expect to keep acting. If the right role presents itself, I will.

While he considers North and South and its two sequels to be his greatest success, he counts his role as Lefty Williams in Eight Men Out, a 1919 film about the World Series scandal involving the Chicago White Sox, as his favorite. . The film was directed by John Sayles High School in Mont Pleasant.

It’s the movie I’m most proud of, said Read, who had never met Sayles before the two sat down together for his audition. He has so much integrity, so well done. I knew John was from Schenectady County too, but I don’t think that in itself earned me the part. But I certainly told him about it when we first met.

