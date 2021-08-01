Friendship Day 2021: Bollywood best friends who share an indestructible bond

In a competitive industry like Bollywood, you have to make sure that they are always one step ahead of their contemporaries. As running gets more intense over time, it’s not easy to trust others, but there are a few exceptions in the industry, who have developed an indestructible bond with their counterparts. Certainly, there are several films like Sholay, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and others that highlight the bond of friendship but there are very few actors, who have found their best friends. in the same industry.

Having a trustworthy friend in a cutthroat industry like Bollywood is very rare, but celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor and others have proven time and time again that their friendship is unbreakable. Whether it’s making an appearance, promoting each other’s movies, and even collaborating to entertain audiences with their fellowship, these Bollywood BFFs have given us major friendship goals. Today, Friendship Day, AskMen India has decided to share a list of popular Best Friends, who have managed to survive the test of time and gain millions of fans with their adorable companionship.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor shares a close brotherly bond with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. While the talented actor-director duo entertained audiences with blockbusters like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, everyone was looking forward to their next Brahmastra project. Ayan also shares a good bond with the Kapoors and is an integral part of all of their family functions as well.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

If you are talking about Bollywood and friendship then the names of Gunday boys will definitely pop up in your conversation. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s entertaining camaraderie has not only set Gunday’s big screen ablaze, but even their off-screen banter is a treat for everyone. Whether it’s setting the IYB stage on fire or giving everyone a taste of their cryptic jokes on Karan Johar’s talk show, Ranveer and Arjun have never shied away from treating audiences with their bromance.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood is famous for its cat fights, but fascinating beauties Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have taken the opposite path. The two share a close bond and often spend quality time training together at Yasmin Karachiwala’s fitness studio. Katrina, who is quite particular in her fitness routine, was also the mentor of young actress Raazi. Even though Alia is currently in a relationship with Katrina’s ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor, the two beauties have managed to keep their friendship strong and unaffected by all the gossip that continues to roam the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Popular actor-director duo Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar also deserve a special mention on this list. Karan and SRK have even teamed up on several occasions to produce hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan over the past few years. While the Bollywood Badshah has always been KJo’s go-to person over the years, the latter opened up about their fallout in his book An Inappropriate Boy. With their bond stronger than before now, SRK and Karan continue to give us major BFF goals. BFF objectives.

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker

Did you know Sonam Kapoor postponed her wedding for two months so her best friend Swara Bhasker could attend? While you get a glimpse of their bond in Veere Di Wedding, Raajhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, the two beautiful actresses have conquered the internet with their adorable bond. Sonam and Swara have never hesitated to cover themselves with adorable messages and have always stood up for themselves.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have been friends for over two decades. And in the meantime, they have dominated the box office with films like Singham and the Golmaal franchise. Speaking about his equation with Rohit at a trailer launch, Ajay named the ace filmmaker as one of the important people in his life. As the two continue to win more hearts with their jaw-dropping movies, they continue to give us major BFF goals.

Cover by Dhaval Punatar / AskMen India

You can also dig: