I review my daily mistakes in bed, says actor Abhay Verma





The cherub-faced actor Abhay Verma’s video message thanking his fans and producer-director of The Family Man: Season 2 has become fashionable. Abhay is happy because people have started to believe in numbers (you collected) rather than in love. The actor is a bit of an old soul, professing the half-century-old Asha Bhosle act Nigaahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai as one of his favorite songs. He also avoids counting his accomplishments because that ends; we must always believe only in beginnings. List three things that no one knows about you. 1. I like to write poems. 2. I like to iron my clothes. 3. I hear what people don’t say. What do you read in bed? My spirit. I review the mistakes I made that day. A bedtime habit you’ve developed? Someone who inspires me said I should wash my face as if I was washing away the sorrows of today and waiting for a better future. Who do you think has bedroom eyes? Deepika Padukone. I was amazed by Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. What’s the one thing you wish you had on your nightstand that you don’t have? The best scenario. What are you wearing in bed? Sometimes certain things (laughs). Describe yourself in a hashtag. #noHashtag Bedside stories What do you eat when you loot the fridge at midnight? Anything edible, preferably chocolate chip ice cream. Your reaction to the alarm clock that wakes you up in the morning? I wake up before my alarm clock wakes me up. What time will you go to bed and wake up? The question you should ask me is: when do you want to sleep and when do you want to wake up? This or that? Floral shirts or t-shirts? Floral shirts because, for some unfathomable reason, they spread positivity. Swimming in the sea or in a pool? Swimming in the sea, because it’s unlimited. Early morning flights or evening flights? Early morning flights as I love to see the sunrise, especially from above. Praise or criticism? Critical. It keeps me on track and helps me strive to do more. From Brunch HT, August 1, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Join us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

