Viktoriia Vlasenko presents her creations in magazine layouts





LOS ANGELES, California. Famous fashion designer Viktoriia Vlasenko showcases her unique style in new layouts in Ellements, Vogue and other magazines.

“I am delighted to share my vision and my creativity through exciting new fashions in these magazines,” said Vlasenko. “I am very grateful to these publications, as well as their editors and talented staff for showcasing these creations and presenting them to their readers!” The clothes of the Ukraine-born fashion designer are featured in the May / June issue of Influential magazine and the May issue of Ellements magazine. The Influential showcased her body-hugging styles while Ellements focused on her unique take on pandemic face coverings, with jewelry and other embellishments.

The magazine’s layouts featured models in lavish outdoor settings as they modeled elegant dresses that blended a modern, fitted approach using natural and synthetic materials with retro styles from a bygone era. “My goal is to create something fun that can be enjoyed for its looks and style as well as providing a sense of comfort and functionality to its wearer,” said Vlasenko. “I want the wearer to appreciate not only the look, but the feel of the outfit and how it enhances them overall.”

Vlasenko is known for her fashion brand Terrasse which also includes designs by her brother and creative partner Kostiantyn Vlasenko. The line features unique designs for its tops, skirts, dresses and pants that are based on high-end European styles from the 1970s and 80s. The line offers a variety of blends of wool, cotton and other natural fibers for present an elegant look that ranges from casual to formal with the brand’s visionary and daring approach. The magazine’s new layouts come after Viktoriia Vlasenko’s styles were featured in the UK and Spanish editions of Vogue magazine last summer. These layouts have been followed by articles in fashion and lifestyle magazines such as Flanelle, Faddy Mag, Lucy’s and others over the past year.

Having produced his unique clothing line in his native Ukraine and China, Vlasenko aims to expand his marketing footprint by moving production to the United States where demand has grown and retailer interest has also grown exponentially. Although details are still pending, the award-winning fashion designer aims to open a manufacturing facility in Los Angeles next year. Meanwhile, as her fashion brand continues to grow, Vlasenko is also making her mark as a costume designer in Hollywood. Her work includes music videos and feature films such as the upcoming “Loss of Grace” and “Malfunction”, as well as “Sheela” (2018), “Betrayed” (2018) and others.

For more information, please visit Terrasse on Instagram, @terrasseshop.

