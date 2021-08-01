Top 5 Bollywood Characters Who Would Make Great BFFs





Bollywood has given us stellar onscreen BFFs like Jai-Veeru that make us say “I wish I had such a friend” multiple times. From partner in crime to ultimate sacrifice, the industry has shown a myriad of shades of friendship giving us major friendship goals. On Friendship Day, let’s take a look at the top 5 Bollywood characters we would love to have as best friends forever in real life. 1. Geet de Jab we met USP: Will get you out of depression Played by Kareen Kapoor, Geet in Jab We Met is a firecracker. No doubt the bubbly and tallkative girl can drive you crazy with her endless blah and blas, but having the “Bhatinde ki Sikhni” as your best friend can be awesome. Geet’s character emits unparalleled positivity that can uplift anyone instantly. Even if you sulk at something, she will pull you out of the pit, make you sit in front of her, and listen to her stories non-stop. She will teach you how you can fall in love with yourself even when you hate your reflection in the mirror. 2. Munna Bhai MBBS Circuit USP: Exceptional ability to find solutions to your problem Accept it, we all need a friend to tell us “tension nahi lene ka bhai” in times of distress. Whether it’s getting Munna into medical school or arranging a corpse for dissection, Circuit has always been there for Munna Bhai. Played by Arshad Warshi, the Circuit character has been described as an immensely devoted friend who would do anything to help his pal. You probably didn’t see this one coming!

But we need an unexpected friend like Chand Nawab to lend a hand when you feel completely lost. It will be cool to go on an adventure with an entertaining friend like him. (Plus, having a friend in the media is always helpful). Played by Nawazuddin Siddique, Nawab is a Pakistani journalist who helps the protagonist unite Munni with his family. 4. Kabir of Zindagi na Milegi Dobara USP: peacemaker between friends When you have more than one BFF, clashes are inevitable. That’s when friends like Kabir come to the rescue. Played exceptionally well by Abhay Deol, Kabir is a calm and composed friend who serves as a bridge to his two other friends who are often at daggers drawn. Therefore, we should all have a buddy like Kabir Dewan who would plan an adventurous road trip and also keep his cool when others go crazy. 5. Queen’s Vijaylakshmi USP: gives you the care and love you need after a great fall Finding a friend at the worst time of your life who would take care of you like a mother and teach you how to live your life to the fullest is nothing short of a godsend. Vijaylakshmi is that friend you need when you are in a phase of self-loathing and regretting your decisions. Played by Lisa Haydon, Vijaylakshmi can also be that cool cross-border friend that you can brag about in front of your other friends. Feel lucky if you have someone who looks like at least one of these characters. This is a great opportunity to let them know that it is really great to have them and to celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship. Remember to put on your mask and maintain social distance while expressing your gratitude to your friend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidene.com/top-5-bollywood-characters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos