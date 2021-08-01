Actor Bob Odenkirk says he had a little heart attack and will be back

ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEBRUARY 8, 2020
Actor Bob Odenkirk, seen here at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2020, says he had a small heart attack but will be back soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM >> “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk says he “had a little heart attack” but will be “back soon”.
The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday to make his first public statement since his collapse on the Albuquerque, New Mexico show which ran on Tuesday.
“Hi. It’s Bob,” Odenkirk tweeted. “Thanks. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from all who have expressed their concern and concern for me. It is overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.
“I had a little heart attack,” he continued. “But it’s going to be fine thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who were able to repair the blockage without surgery.”
His reps had previously only said he had a “heart attack” and was stable in an Albuquerque hospital after collapsing while filming the show’s sixth and final season.
Odenkirk also thanked the network that broadcasts “Better Call Saul” and the company that produces it.
“The support and assistance from AMC and SONY throughout this operation has been on a higher level,” he tweeted. “I will take some time to recover but will be back soon.”
The tone of Odenkirk’s friends and co-stars had already gone from worry to relief before his tweets.
“I just hung up with Bob and he’s doing great! David Cross, who formed a comedic duet with Odenkirk to direct the HBO skit “Mr. Show.” “Joking, yapping and joking. He and his family are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and love. everyone’s worried. You will hear from him soon. But he’s doing very well !!!
Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for playing the main character, a hapless lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who has appeared in dozens of cases. episodes of “Breaking Bad” before having its own spin-off.
Both shows were filmed and took place primarily in New Mexico.
