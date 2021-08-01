Connect with us

When Bollywood Films Gave Us Major Friendship Goals – Reel, But Too Real

The films provide a glimpse into a fantasy world in a larger-than-life way. For a few hours, we live different lives. And end up feeling a whole range of emotions. Films in Hindi have also made a big mark on friendship over the years.

Collage, breakup, angst, heartbreak – the big screen has captured moments of friendship in a perfect way. Through these films we find a reflection of our own life and the important relationships we share with people.

As we celebrate August 1, a day dedicated to honoring friendship, here’s a look at the Bollywood movies that have given us major goals.

Queen
“Queen” with Kangana Ranaut is one of the most iconic films which tells the story of a woman who sets off on a journey to a foreign country to find herself. During her trip, she meets many different people, forming beautiful relationships and friendships. One of those links that the public could witness was between Ranaut and the character of Lis Haydon.

3 idiots
“3 Idiots” by director Rajkumar Hirani is a perfect film illustrating a great bond between three people who meet in college and form an indestructible friendship. Many young people still relate to it a lot and the ups and downs that each character goes through, especially those who went to engineering school. The film showed us what it means to have your friend’s back and that this bond permeates class and prejudice. A perfect film for a friendship goal!

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The star-studded “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” is a total well-being film that has drama, fun and romance, but most of all, a very dreamy friendship between three friends. As the three characters in the film embark on a trip to Spain together, their time on the road helps them on their inner journey and overcome their insecurities. The movie really taught us valuable lessons like? .

Dil Chahta Hai
You don’t have to be a Bollywood buff to know ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and the strong bond between three friends he represents. The film takes us on the journey of three friends and their post-college life that begins with a road trip. The film gave people such important friendship goals that the fort where it was shot in Goa is roughly known as “Dil Chahta Hai” among the crowd.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Released in 2013, Ayan Mukherji’s “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” has remained real about the good, the bad and the ugly bits of friendship as Kabir, Aditi and Avi move on with their lives after college. Kabir flies out of the country to pursue his dream, while Avi pursues his. The distance grows, but the film aptly portrays the hurt caused between friends and that no pain is greater than the bond as the characters solve problems at the end, coming out stronger than before.

Sholay
“Sholay” by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, released in 1975, gave us a glimpse into the iconic friendship of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendar). The duo’s epic equation in the film is so popular that it’s synonymous with a “strong friendship,” even in 2021. Other than that, the two have stuck together through thick and thin.

