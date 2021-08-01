Hollywood rewind | Juno: that rare, well-done teenage pregnancy movie, starring Elliot Page

There aren’t many well-done movies about teenage pregnancy, despite the fact that it’s a situation that girls face more often than society would like to admit. And more importantly, there aren’t many well-done comedy films on the subject that deliver their message without being judgmental. The 2007 Juno release just happens to be one of those films, starring Ellen Page, now Elliot Page, as the main character who becomes pregnant with the baby of her friend Paulie (Michael Cera).

What actions Juno takes, the opinions she encounters, and how things change for her after this life-changing event is what the entire Juno plot is based on. There is a pro-life, pro-choice moment that comes at the start of the film, where Juno encounters an anti-abortion sign outside the clinic. However, after weighing his options, Juno decides not to abort the child and gives the baby to a childless couple who will be able to provide them with a better future. Enter Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner, the wealthy, childless husband-wife who signs a closed adoption agreement with Juno and his guardians.

Although Juno has a happy ending, he doesn’t offer simple solutions to the delicate issue of teenage pregnancy. What do you do when you don’t want to give up on the future, but also want to provide for the needs of the unborn child? And how to maintain a relationship with the father of the child, who is also a teenager. Especially when you both have similar unexpressed feelings for each other? How is your family reacting, or what kind of equation do you share with your child’s new parents? What happens when their marriage collapses, forcing you to reconsider the decisions in your life? These are heavy questions, but filmmaker Jason Reitman has handled all of these questions in the most thoughtful, witty, and realistic way possible.

Over the years, Juno has been on both ends of the spectrum when it comes to childbirth. While some critics called it an anti-abortion film, some felt it was a professional film of choice. However, Page himself had said at one point that Juno is about exercising your right to do whatever you want with your body. “What frustrates me the most is when people call it a pro-life movie, which is just plain absurd… The most important thing is that the choice is there, and the movie completely demonstrates it.” , he had declared. Later, Diablo writer Cody also said that there isn’t just one way to look at Juno, and she’s right. Juno is a movie about the celebration of a conscious, intelligent, funny girl that really makes sense. It’s also a feature where you can see a strong character in a complicated situation go through the exercise and come out happy in the end. What can be more life affirming than that?

You can watch Juno on Amazon Prime Video.