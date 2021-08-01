Friendship Day: When Om Puri saved the life of Naseeruddin Shah after a stab, threw himself at the attacker “with a strangled cry” | Bollywood





Naseeruddin Shah and the late Om Puri were thieves, but did you know that Om Puri once saved Naseer’s life after a knife attack? On Friendship Day 2021, here’s a look back at the incident, about which Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron actor wrote in his autobiography, And Then One Day: A Memoir. The incident took place at a restaurant in 1977, and the attacker was one of Naseer’s old friends, Jaspal. He wrote that Om Puri, who died in 2017, jumped over the table and overpowered the striker. He then took him to the hospital, saving his life. While filming for Bhumika (1977) was underway, Om and I were having dinner when Jaspal, who I had been away from for some time, also came in and greeted Om. We ignored each other but, with his eyes fixed on me, he moved to sit on another table behind me, so I thought, ”Naseeruddin Shah wrote. the middle of my back. I started to stand up, wearily preparing for another scrimmage. Before I could move, Om with a strangled cry threw himself at something behind me. I turned to see Jaspal holding a small knife, its tip dripping with blood, his hand raised to strike again, and Om and two others struggling to overpower him. “ He wrote that Om had an argument with the restaurant manager, who wanted to wait for the cops to arrive before calling an ambulance. Om made the cardinal mistake of getting in without permission too and managed to annoy the boss, thus asking the cops to be gentle with me. He was ordered to come down and after pleading at length with the thug in charge, he was allowed to stay. Neither of us knew where we were going, but I prayed it wasn’t the police station, ”he continued, writing that“ a large crowd ”had gathered to attend the altercation and that Jaspal had received “the treatment” in the kitchen. The bleeding hadn’t caught, the pain was getting intense and these cops obviously didn’t quite understand the situation. After a few superficial questions and a few scrambled radio transmissions to Marathi, we arrived at Cooper Hospital in Juhu, he concluded. Also read: I came to get Om Puri, but I had to get his body back: Ashoke Pandit Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah were students at the Film and Television Institute of India and worked together on several films, including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ardh Satya and Maqbool.

