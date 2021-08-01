RIP Jay Pickett – Former Port Charles actor has died aged 60





It is with great sadness to announce that the soap alum Jay pickett (Port Charles, General Hospital, Days of our Lives) died while sitting on a horse on the set of his new movie, Treasure Valley in Idaho on Friday, July 30. He was only 60 years old. Saturday, the film’s co-producer Jim heffel shared the news of Picketts passing on Facebook saying: Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. He added that Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope an ox in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a real cowboy. He “died sitting on a horse ready to rope an ox” during production of the film, according to Heffel. The film was written by Pickett who was also the director and co-producer. My biggest friend unfortunately left this world, wrote former Port Charles co-star Michel dietz (ex-Joe Scanlon) on Facebook. We met when we were chosen as brothers in Port Charles many years ago. He played my big brother on TV, but it translated into real life and an incredible friendship that was one of a kind, Dietz said. He was an amazing husband, father, friend and godfather to my daughter. Everyone who knew him loved him. I love you Jay. Keep smiling my friend. All my love to his family which has truly become our family too. We will miss you forever. until I see you again. Born February 10, 1961 in Spokane, Washington, Pickett received a Bachelor of Arts from Boise State University. He went on to earn a Masters of Fine Arts from UCLA. He was an expert rope access technician and a western rider. In addition to his portrayal of Frank Scanlon on Port Charles from 1997 to 2003, Pickett entered the daytime soap arena as Dr. Chip Lakin on Days of our Lives from 1991 to 1992. He then played the role of Lorenzo Alcazar in General Hospital as a temporary overhaul in 2006. Due to great interest he returned to the soap opera, this time as Detective David Harper from 2007-2008. The actor has appeared on numerous prime-time TV shows including The Mentalist, NCIS: Los Angeles and Queen Sugar, to name a few. In cinema, he has acted in several westerns, including Heart of the Gun, Catch the Bullet and Soda Springs, among others. Pickett is survived by his 36-year-old wife, Elena, and their three children – daughters Maegan and Michaela, and their son, Tyler. More on the subject

