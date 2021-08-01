Special Friendship Day: Onscreen Friends Set Real Goals | Bollywood





What is the common chain that connects Srikant Tiwari and JK Talpade from Family man to the gang of girls Indoo Ki Jawani? Besides being fan favorites, they are all real friends, setting real BFF goals for each other. With the ongoing pandemic adding distance between real-life friends, jeopardizing all of our plans with our friends since last year, there are friendships on the screen that not only make our hearts smile, but also remind us of our best friends, making us remember all the good times we had together. On this Friendship Day, we bring you friends who write new Dostana tales. To verify: History of Srikant-JK from The family man The connection between Srikant Tiwari and JK Talpade, tried out by Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi respectively, is one thing that stands out from the thriller. It was their relatable bromance that struck a chord with audiences. As they worked together to save the country from a terrorist attack, their bittersweet moments with a dash of humor all charmed, causing us to miss our work friends while working from home. In fact, Hashmi once said that he feels happy when people compare Srikant and JK with the iconic friendship of Jai-Veeru from Sholay.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety again

Sonu-Titu’s Friendship Goals Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a film that put a spin on the entire pyaar dosti hai line, with Titu Sharma (Sunny Singh) choosing his best friend Sonu Sharma (Kartik Aaryan) over his beloved, Sweety Sharma (Nushrratt Bharuccha). It was the heartwarming friendship between the male protagonists that won over the audience, not to mention the relevant dialogues. And, it has also proven that when it comes to choosing between the girl and your childhood friend, friendship wins in the end.

Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala from Made in Heaven

The objectives of BFF which are Made in paradise What is the sign of a great friendship on the screen? He continues to stay with us. That’s what the show gave us. The characters of Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipalas share a complicated yet empathetic friendship in the series, which resonated with everyone. They have their flaws, their complexes and their conflicts, but they always build on each other. The series is set against the backdrop of the quintessential Indian weddings in Delhi, but it’s their unconditional friendship that’s causing a stir.

Indoo Ki Jawani again

The Indoo Ki Jawani Girl Bond Actor Kiara Advanis Indoo was not alone in exploring the dating game. She has a perfect wing wife in her best friend Sonal (Mallika Dua). From life coach to love guru, Sonal has had many roles to play in the life of Indoos and on some days has transformed into his dying aunt. It was she who guided and protected her. And it is certainly an objective which is above the code of friendship for all.

Extract from the Sacred Games web show

Sacred games of friendship Mention the name of the show, and the first thing that comes to mind is the camaraderie between Police Inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Constable (Ashok Katekar). He added comedic relief to an otherwise dark spectacle, with his dedication and loyalty to Sartaj stealing the hearts of many. He became an internet rage after his death (no spoiler here!), With fans missing him in part two. The show is soulless without Katekar, read a tweet.

