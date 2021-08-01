Home And Away actor reveals dark truth about soap opera fame – after Dieter Brummer dies

Former Home And Away star Bruce Samazan has lifted the veil on the dark side of the soap opera’s fame, following the tragic death of ex-mate Dieter Brummer last weekend.

Samazan, 50, who quit acting in 2000 to become a real estate agent, said Private SydneySunday that the blessed life of a soap star can also become a curse.

“There’s definitely a lifespan to that kind of celebrity,” said Samazan, who also appeared on Neighbors and E Street in the ’90s.

“I went to auditions and I was told that I was too commercial, that I had no credibility as a serious actor because I had done soap operas,” he lamented.

Samazan said he had no choice but to turn his back on comedy and find a more reliable source of income.

“For a while it was hard to accept because television was the most fun you could imagine for a young man,” he said.

While the former soap opera star has since returned to perform in fleeting guest roles over the years, Samazan said he was grateful to have real estate as a back-up plan.

It comes a few days after Hey Dad! Actress Sarah Monahan reflected on the stigma attached to being a child star leaving the theater world for “normal work.”

The 44-year-old, who met Brummer during her brief role in Home and Away, said on theBlackbox TV Podcast that former child stars often face criticism and humiliation when they decide to quit showbiz and return to normal work.

Monahan noted that Brummer may have faced similar difficulties after retiring from acting to become a high-rise window washer.

“I think a lot of people are very unfriendly when your flame burns early,” she said.

Monahan, who quit acting in the early 2000s after being sexually assaulted by pedophile actor Robert Hughes on the set of Hey Dad !, said former child stars were held unfairly high.

“People like to call us has-beens if we don’t stay in the industry and people will be like, ‘You are just a failed, has-been former child star. “And it’s like, ‘I’m sorry if I did more before I turned 18 than you did in your entire life,” she said.

“Just because you haven’t accomplished anything doesn’t mean you have to put aside what I did,” she said.

Monahan pointed out that teens who work at McDonald’s aren’t ashamed to leave the restaurant industry, but child actors almost always feel bad when they choose not to pursue a career in the limelight.

“For some reason, if you’re a kid actor and you’re successful, people think you should just stay in the industry and get bigger and bigger,” she explained.

“I was on the most successful TV show in the country. I did it, I’m happy. I find no more joy there and I prefer to move on to another industry. And no one else will accept it. And they keep telling you that you should do something else, ”added Monahan.

She went on to speculate that Dieter may have struggled to cope with the weight of other people’s expectations after turning his back on showbiz.

Vale: Brummer, best known for playing Shane Parrish in Home and Away in the 1990s, was found dead in a house in Glenhaven, northwest Sydney last weekend

“Maybe Dieter was very happy to clean the windows, and he found joy because it was something easy and simple and which did not have the pressure of the industry,” he said. she declared.

“But I’m sure people were always like, ‘You should be, you should be, you should be. “

Brummer, best known for playing Shane Parrish in Home and Away in the 1990s, was found dead in a house in Glenhaven, northwest Sydney, last weekend.

The two-time winner of Logie starred in the Australian soap opera from 1992 to 1996, and went on to play roles in the hospital drama Medivac and the crime series Underbelly.

After retiring from acting, Brummer started a window cleaning business, recountingTV tonightin 2010: “People say I’m just a window cleaner; in fact, he’s much more involved than that. Working at height is a relatively specialized job.

Brummer said he was able to use his climbing skills in his new profession and appreciated the “life experience” it gave him.

“I just wanted to have a little real-life experience under my belt, but I had always intended to come back to acting at some point,” he added.

For confidential assistance, call Lifeline 24 hour emergency assistance on 13 11 14