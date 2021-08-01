Real Bollywood friendships that stay strong

Hellen Keller once said, “I’d rather walk with a friend in the dark than alone in the light. Friendship is undeniably one of the best things to have in life.A person without friends knows how difficult it is to step out of the surface of life without the support of friends who support you and support you whatever. ‘he is coming.

Bollywood is no exception. A fast paced and competitive world that thrives on strife and rumor, it is difficult to find true friendships in the industry. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any real friends in this real world. On Friendship Day 2021, here are some real Bollywood friendships that have stood the test of time

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher are childhood friends who are more like family to each other. In fact, even when Sikander Kher turned 40, Abhishek Bachchan had a sweet wish for his “little brother”.

Calling him irritating but caring, Abhishek wrote: “The little baby is getting old !!! Happy birthday @sikandarkher I can’t believe you are 40 !! You will always be my little brother. The bond we share is a gift that I hold dear. You are mad, mad, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for it all. But you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funniest, sweetest person. We have made 40 beautiful years of memories for a lifetime and I know there is a lifetime of memories to be created that awaits us. Be careful, be well, be happy and always be you !!! I wish we were together today to celebrate, but you are at work and it is the greatest gift ever. Work hard, stay you and a lot of love my little brother. #aajsikukabuddayhai.

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker

The two became quick friends in real life on the sets of Raanjhanaa and have been strong ever since. On Swara Bhaskar’s birthday today (April 9), Sonam took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt note to the actress. In fact, on Swara’s birthday this year, Sonam took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt note to the actress, calling her “Behen”. Sonam wrote: “Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realized our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika … of every person you have tried my favorite is still who you are off screen. May your voice only get louder over time, I love you very much. Happy birthday, Swaru. @reallyswara. “

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer and Arjun became thieves after their 2014 film Gunday. Both are known for their crazy antics in public. They often refer to each other as “Baba” and are not afraid to make fun of each other regularly.

Karan Johar and Kajol

If there’s one friendship that has stood the test of time in Bollywood, it’s that between filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kajol. The two delivered some of the biggest hits together and despite a huge showdown, the two managed to get back on each other’s good books. They broke up during Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clash with her husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay, with Karan accused of sabotaging Ajay’s film. Karan even said in his biography A Unsuitable Boy: “It’s over. And she will never be able to come back to my life. I don’t think she wants it either. However, the two eventually reunited after the birth of her twins – Yash and Roohi.

The Kapoor-Arora team

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang of girls are one of the strongest friendships in the business. The ten-year-old Kareena-Karishma-Amrita-Malaika friendship has stood the test of time and is one of the best examples of camaraderie goals in the industry. Kareena even shared a collage of them sleeping, along with the caption: “Friends who nap together, stay forever.”

Other notable friendships in Bollywood include Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, Sussane Khan and Gauri Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji among others.