When actor Kabir Bedi stormed the West





Kabir Bedi wanted his readers to feel like a fly on the wall as scenes from his life unfolded on the pages of his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor (Westland, Rs 699). To that end, he even stuck a note on his computer that read: Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable. It was extremely painful and difficult to review some of my experiences, the 75-year-old recalls in a video interview. However, writing was also an opportunity to relive the euphoria of being a very popular television star in Europe after the success of Sandokan. (1976), working in a James Bond film, Octopussy (1983), and watched by millions of people around the world.

One of three children born to Baba Pyare Lal Singh Bedi, a freedom fighter, author and philosopher and to Freda Bedi (née Freda Marie Houlston), an Englishwoman who later became a Buddhist nun, Bedi had a childhood and a traveling youth in different parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Nainital, Shantiniketan and Delhi. The book opens with the biggest oh my god encounter of his life with the Beatles, when the rockstars made an unscheduled stopover in Delhi. As a 21-year-old freelance journalist on All India Radio (AIR), the then student at St Stephens College managed to secure an exclusive interview on July 7, 1966. Being in the same room as the Beatles meant being with the greatest symbols of the 60s, the most exciting decade. It was a time of hippies, social changes, the counter-culture movement, psychedelia and street protests, he says. AIR aired the interview a week later without any promotion. It was lost soon after because they recorded another program on it. Disillusioned, Bedi left AIR for Mumbai, with Rs 700 in his portfolio and a dream of becoming a director. In a still from the film Khoon Bhari Maang facing Rekha; In his heady early days in Mumbai, he met the free-spirited model Protima Bedi (ne Gupta), who later became an Odissi dancer. In the book, Bedi talks about the intricacies of his open marriage to Protima and the joy of becoming a father to daughter Pooja and son Siddharth. At the time, he was working in advertising and making a foray into the theater, where he turned heads with his almost naked appearance (except a loincloth) in Alyque Padamsees Tughlaq’s opening scene in the early 1970s. . In the mid-1970s, he became an international celebrity after being selected on the Italian television show Sandokan, directed by Sergio Sollima, as the main protagonist of a fictional Asian pirate who fought the British for the freedom of his people. Sandokan’s success is extraordinary. It gave me the kind of fans actors dream of. It made me cover magazines, built a long-standing relationship with Italians, and earned me Italy’s highest civilian honor, Cavaliere, in 2010, says Bedi, who also starred in a spin-off. by Sandokan (1977) and was one of the first actors to experience a successful international crossover. Despite this, in Hollywood his success has been much more modest, as few interesting roles have been written for Indian actors. But I ended up working on a number of major HBO shows and series. Outside of Octopussy, I was in The Bold and The Beautiful (1987-), says the actor, who has also appeared in The Thief of Bagdad (1978), Highlander (1995) and Murder, She Wrote (1988) , among others. His journey abroad was the scene of incredible encounters. (Actor) Omar Sharif has become a friend. He had an idiosyncratic and brilliant mind. Every night he was bored and arguing with guests during dinner. Meeting James Bond Sean Connery is another meaningful experience. Michael Caine (co-actor in Ashanti, 1979) was the cutest of them all, he says, adding how absolutely magical his meeting with beautiful elven personality Audrey Hepburn, whose films he admired since college, was. With Roger Moore in Octopussy. At home, Rekha Khoon star Bhari Maang (1988) would attract a special audience and would be his best-known work in India. I was filming the Magnum PI (1980-88) TV series with Tom Selleck (Richard from Friends) in Honolulu, when Rakesh Roshan called. He wanted me to play the lead role in his next movie where the hero is revealed to be a villain. No actor wanted to do it and if he chose an actor known for negative roles, the surprise would be lost, says Bedi. While his international career was in full swing, at home he met and had an intense romance with actor Parveen Babi. The stories of Protima and Parveen stand out among the many women with whom Bedi was associated. He said: They (Protima and Parveen) had great qualities as well as weaknesses. I think of the enormous love and the good times that I shared with them. In a way, I grew up with both. The actor is just as outspoken about other aspects of his life. The heart-wrenching chapter Saving My Son begins with his son Siddharth telling him about suicide, while strolling along Santa Monica Beach, near his then home in California, USA. There is a meticulous touching when he recounts in detail Siddharth’s last days, especially his funeral when he committed suicide at the age of 25, in 1997. I have kept a diary on Siddharth . It was also so that his mother (Protima) knew all about him and his treatment. I hoped, prayed and did all I could for a happy ending, he says. Bedi, who lives in Mumbai with his wife Parveen Dusanj, and is now preparing for a South Indian film, says her story is also a story of hope and regeneration. Today I have the wisdom to look at all the incredible achievements and tragedies from a different perspective, to make them more meaningful, to understand people and emotions (much better), he says.

